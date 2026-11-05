Three days, six races, swimmers from across Europe

Pissouri Open Water Festival · 13–15 November 2026 · Pissouri Beach, Cyprus

While most of Europe pulls on a winter coat, the Mediterranean off Pissouri is still swimming-warm. In mid-November the bay fills with open water swimmers from across the continent for the third Pissouri Open Water Festival.

The festival takes place on the beach in front of Columbia Beach Resort, in the Limassol District, and is the autumn stop of the Cyprus Swim Series. Sea temperatures typically sit between 22 and 25°C, so racing is wetsuit-free in clear, calm water.

There is a race for every swimmer: a 0.5km Kids race (ages 8–12), a 1.25km Juniors race (13–17), the 3km and 5km bay races, and the festival’s showpiece, a one-way 8km swim along the coast from Prolimnos Beach to Pissouri, also open to relay teams of two or four.

Medical personnel, safety boats, electronic timing and approval from the local authorities are in place throughout. The project is being carried out within the framework of the Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Program 2021-2027, co-financed by the EU and supported by the Republic of Cyprus, Cyprus Athletic Tourism and the Pissouri Community Council.

Event at a glance

When: Friday 13 – Sunday 15 November 2026

Where: Pissouri Beach, in front of Columbia Beach Resort, Limassol District, Cyprus Distances: 0.5km Kids · 1.25km Juniors · 3km · 5km · 8km · 8km relay

Who: Swimmers from across Europe, from age 8 and up Tickets & info: cyprusswimseries.com

About the Cyprus Swim Series

The Cyprus Swim Series is a series of open water swimming events at coastal venues across Cyprus, organised by I.E. Athletic Tourism (Cyprus) Ltd.

Media contact

Cyprus Swim Series · [email protected] · cyprusswimseries.com