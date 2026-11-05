Environmental awareness is cultivated from an early age, and education serves as the most powerful tool for shaping responsible attitudes and behaviours. Guided by this philosophy, Lidl Cyprus recently hosted a training session at the Lidl Food Academy for educators participating in the sixth cycle of the mind REset educational programme. The initiative is implemented in collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus, the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth as an institutional partner, and is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

The training session was attended by 77 educators from 41 primary schools and 36 secondary schools (gymnasiums) across Cyprus. Through this process, the educators gained a deeper understanding of the programme’s structure, methodology and educational materials, equipping them to act as mentors and guide their students along a creative path of innovation.

For the sixth consecutive year, mind REset provides children with the opportunity to explore sustainability through the lens of entrepreneurship and responsible thinking. Focused on reducing food waste, the programme encourages students to understand the environmental, social and economic dimensions of the issue and to develop actionable, sustainable proposals. Through five sequential modules, student teams identify real-world challenges, analyse their root causes and collaborate to formulate a comprehensive business concept—all while cultivating critical thinking, teamwork and communication skills.

The impact of this initiative has proven enduring: since 2021, almost 16,500 students across Cyprus have participated in the programme, gaining valuable tools for their future.

Through its steadfast support of mind REset, Lidl Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to tangibly investing in the empowerment of the younger generation, while recognising educators as vital allies in shaping a responsible new generation capable of making a positive impact on society.

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