President Nikos Christodoulides has said Cyprus seeks to resolve the status of Britain’s bases on the island and that the British government “has not ruled out discussing” the matter.

In an interview with the British The Observer, Christodoulides said, “we must end this colonial legacy”, whilst insisting that “this is not an expression of anti-British sentiment”.

Asked what Cyprus would seek, he declined to elaborate further, commenting that “we have various options, but out of respect for the British government, we are not going to negotiate publicly,” he said.

The issue returned to the fore after a drone struck RAF Akrotiri on March 2 during the US-Israeli war with Iran, and was most likely an Iranian-made Shahed fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

After the attack, Christodoulides called the bases “a colonial consequence” and promised an open discussion with London once the regional crisis ended.

At the time The Telegraph reported that he was seeking to renegotiate security arrangements under the 1960 treaty.

London has taken a firmer public line, as Defence Secretary Alistair Carns said the bases’ legal status was not open to negotiation and that transferring sovereignty “is not even an option”, with cooperation with Cyprus the priority.

On Brexit, Christodoulides called a British return to the EU a “win-win” and said he would like to see it happen “as early as next week”.

“I can tell you on behalf of the 27 member states that all countries would welcome the possibility,” he said. “The obstacle is not on the European side.”

He argued that a return would strengthen the EU in a period of international turmoil and help Britain with challenges such as immigration.

He does not expect London to apply within the next two years, as it is “not politically easy” for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to call for reapplication or a referendum.

He expects a gradual approach in which Britain could operate as a member in practice, particularly on defence and security.

He said Britain could not choose only the advantages, and that “the United Kingdom needs the European Union more”.

The Observer cited a YouGov poll in which almost 60 per cent of respondents believe Brexit was a mistake.

Some 55 per cent favour rejoining and 34 per cent are opposed, but only 35 per cent would back a return without Britain’s former exemptions, including the euro and Schengen.