A 48-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Tuesday afternoon after police seized several types of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and MDMA, during searches of his car and apartment.

The man was stopped in Zakaki at around 3.40pm by members of the organised crime and drug enforcement units and the customs department.

A search of his car uncovered 101g of cannabis, while a body search found cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, MDMA and mephedrone, as well as €80 and a mobile phone.

Further searches revealed more drugs in the vehicle and his apartment, including 839g of ketamine, 150g of mephedrone, 95g of MDMA, and 60g of ecstasy tablets.

Police also confiscated scales, packaging materials and €900.

He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, drug possession with intent to supply, and money laundering.

The Limassol drug squad continues its investigation.