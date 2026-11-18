More than a third (34 per cent) of United Kingdom workers believe working parents face greater challenges progressing in their careers, according to research from European financial technology provider payabl. The figure rises to 43 per cent among workers aged 18 – 34, compared with 21 per cent of those aged 55 and over.

The research also points to a gap in how men and women see the opportunities that can help them get ahead at work. Just 35 per cent of women believe men and women receive equal networking opportunities, compared with 53 per cent of men.

Outside working hours, almost three in ten women (29 per cent) say childcare responsibilities can limit their ability to network or socialise with colleagues. Among workers aged 18–34, this rises to 38 per cent.

Jolita Strasunskaite, group chief people officer at payabl., linked those findings to the way people progress at work. “Careers aren’t built solely through formal promotion processes,” she said.

She added that “Relationships and access to opportunities matter too. Employers need to understand whether their working practices create barriers for people with caring responsibilities.”

Those opportunities can also change while an employee is on leave. “Supporting working parents needs to go beyond parental leave,” Strasunskaite said. “

An organisation doesn’t stand still while someone is away. Teams change, projects move forward and new opportunities emerge.”

As she put it, “Someone can return on the same salary and into the same role but still feel they have lost confidence, visibility or career momentum.”

The company has introduced a dedicated Mum Support Group Programme to support employees through pregnancy, maternity leave, postpartum recovery and their transition back into work.

“A good maternity policy protects someone’s employment,” Strasunskaite said, adding that “Supporting career continuity means thinking about what happens before they leave, while they’re away and when they come back.”

Over four months, the programme brings together small, confidential groups for specialist-led sessions covering emotional wellbeing, physical recovery, relationships, confidence, parenting and work-life integration.

It is open to expectant mothers, employees on maternity leave, those returning to work and mothers of young children.

By helping mothers maintain confidence in their professional lives and access to professional opportunities, payabl. says the programme addresses some of the underlying factors that contribute to the gender pay gap.

The company also links the initiative to the broader objectives of the EU Pay Transparency Directive, which aims to strengthen equal pay and address gender-based pay inequalities. For Strasunskaite, employers have a role in addressing the barriers that arise at work.

“Employers can’t remove every challenge associated with parenthood, but we can make sure work isn’t creating additional barriers,” she said.

Strasunskaite concluded by saying that “Having a child shouldn’t unnecessarily mean choosing between being present for your family and continuing to build your career.”