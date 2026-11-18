The brand is celebrating its five-year anniversary by bringing back some of the festive favourites from previous Christmas campaigns

Christmas is always a magical time, but let’s face it… not everyone gets into the Christmas spirit in the same way! While some people count down the days to the holiday season, others look forward to cosy moments with a hot beverage by the Christmas tree, while some feel a little more…

Grinch-like! Whatever your festive vibe, Bean Bar has just the thing to make it even better!

With its playful “What’s Your Festive Vibe?” slogan, Bean Bar is welcoming the festive season by bringing back some of its most popular Christmas flavours. And with the brand celebrating five years of presence in the Cypriot market, this festive comeback is even more special!

To mark this milestone, Bean Bar is treating customers to a delicious Christmas throwback, bringing back three favourites from previous seasonal collections that have earned a special place in their hearts. From 17 November, the festive menu will once again feature apple and chestnut hot chocolate, hot milk chocolate with orange and cinnamon, as well as the mouth-watering Gingerbread Cookies in various festive shapes.

Three beloved flavours, countless reasons for a festive break! The velvety hot chocolate with chestnut and apple is perfect for cosy moments, while the milk chocolate with orange and cinnamon brings the aromas of Christmas to every sip. And of course, the Gingerbread Cookies, with the distinctive blend of festive spices, make the perfect sweet companion to your favourite beverage.

This year’s Bean Bar campaign has something for every Christmas mood. Whether you are out doing your Christmas shopping, taking a moment to unwind with a hot beverage, enjoying the winter chill or feeling that all the festive excitement is a little over the top, Bean Bar has a vibe to match!

And this time, you can even show off your festive mood on your cup! Through a collection of original stickers, Bean Bar invites customers to choose the one that best reflects how they feel at that particular moment and stick it on their cup. That way, every festive drink gets its own personality, just like the person enjoying it!

In a statement, Bean Bar Marketing Manager, Antonia Koumettou said: “Bean Bar’s five-year anniversary is a wonderful opportunity to thank the people who have embraced our brand over the years and celebrate this milestone together. That’s why this Christmas, we decided to take a little trip down memory lane and bring back some of the most beloved seasonal flavours. And because we like to keep things playful, we’ve created a campaign that has room for everyone, from the biggest Christmas lover to the most devoted Grinch! After all, what matters most isn’t what your festive vibe is, but finding your own way to enjoy the moment”.

What’s Your Festive Vibe? Find it at Bean Bar!