Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Fruit Salad with Mozzarella and Spring Fruits

3 balls of buffalo mozzarella or 1 large burrata

250g fresh strawberries, halved

4 ripe apricots or plums, cut into wedges

100g cherries, stoned, or blueberries

3 tbsp pistachios, coarsely chopped

Fresh basil leaves

For the dressing

4 tbsp olive oil

Juice and zest of 1 lime

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

Salt & pepper

Prepare the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lime juice and zest, honey, salt and pepper. Mix well with a wire whisk or fork until smooth.

Arrange the fruit: On a large, shallow platter, evenly arrange the strawberries, apricots and cherries (or blueberries), mixing the colours together.

Add the cheese: Place the 3 balls of buffalo mozzarella or burrata between the fruit.

Season and garnish: Sprinkle the chopped pistachios over the salad and distribute the fresh basil leaves.

Finish: Just before serving, pour the dressing evenly over the salad and enjoy immediately.

Easy and Quick Bread with Sheep’s Yogurt

200g village flour

200g all-purpose flour

1½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

200g strained sheep’s yogurt

120g lukewarm water

Preheat the oven: Preheat the oven to 200C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix the dry ingredients: In a large bowl, combine the two types of flour with the baking soda and salt. Mix well.

Add the wet ingredients: Add the sheep’s yogurt and lukewarm water.

Prepare the dough: Mix with a wooden spoon until a stiff dough forms.

Shape the bread: Transfer the dough to a floured surface. Divide it into two parts and shape into two balls. The dough should be relatively wet and slightly sticky to your hands.

Score the loaves: Make a cross on the surface of each loaf with a knife.

Bake: Bake at 200C for 30-40 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.

Rest: Let the loaves rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Coleslaw

250g mixed cabbage and carrot salad

100g mayonnaise

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp mild mustard

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

Prepare the vegetables: Place the chopped cabbage and carrot in a large bowl.

Prepare the dressing: In a smaller bowl, mix the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper until a creamy sauce forms.

Combine: Pour the dressing over the vegetables and mix well until everything is evenly coated.

Refrigerate: Cover the salad and leave it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving, allowing the flavours to combine.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy