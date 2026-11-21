By Evi Cherouvim

The VAT treatment of immovable property in Cyprus is governed by the Value Added Tax Law 95(I)/2000, as amended, and the relevant provisions of EU VAT Directive 2006/112/EC.

Under the traditional VAT treatment, the sale of an existing used property (resale property) is generally exempt from VAT, subject to the applicable statutory conditions.

However, pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 1(b) of the Eighth Schedule to the Value Added Tax Law 95(I)/2000, as amended, with effect from September 1, the supply of immovable property shall constitute a taxable transaction for VAT purposes, with the exception of buildings whose transfer takes place following their first occupation.

Furthermore, according to Paragraph 3 of the Eighth Schedule to the Value Added Tax Law 95(I)/2000, as amended, with effect from September 1, the terms “first occupation” and “first use” shall have the following meanings.

“First occupation” means the first use of a property following its supply or construction, including owner-occupation, own use, letting or any other form of use carried out on a systematic basis.

“First use” means the use or exploitation of a property following its supply or construction, carried out systematically for a period of at least 18 months.

Consequently, the age or completion date of a property is no longer sufficient, on its own, to determine its VAT treatment.

The new 18-month rule and property resales

The new provisions place particular emphasis on the actual and systematic use of a building/property for at least 18 months.

A property may therefore remain subject to VAT at 19 per cent, even several years after its completion, if it has remained vacant and has not satisfied the first-use requirements.

Conversely, where a building has been genuinely occupied, rented or systematically used for at least 18 months, a subsequent resale may qualify for VAT exemption, subject to the applicable statutory conditions.

Therefore, a resale does not automatically qualify as VAT-exempt simply because it is not the first sale.

Evidence of actual use

The new 18-month criterion makes proper documentation particularly important.

Property owners, developers and companies should retain evidence demonstrating the commencement, nature and duration of the property’s actual use.

Relevant documentation may include rental agreements, evidence of rental income, utility bills and consumption records and records of actual occupation or business use.

The actual circumstances of each property must be examined to establish whether the statutory requirements have been satisfied.

Practical example

Consider a developer who completes an apartment but does not sell it. The apartment remains vacant for five years.

The fact that five years have elapsed since its completion does not automatically mean that first occupation or first use has taken place. If the apartment has not been genuinely and systematically used, the 18-month requirement is not satisfied merely through the passage of time.

By contrast, if the same apartment had been rented out and systematically used for at least 18 months, the position regarding first occupation and first use would be different.

For this reason, the completion date of a property is no longer sufficient, on its own, to determine its VAT treatment.

Other VAT implications

The amendments should also be considered in relation to some other factors.

With building land, its supply may be subject to VAT at 19 per cent, depending on its classification and the seller’s taxable activity.

With renovations and repairs, the first-occupation criteria may affect eligibility for the reduced VAT rate applicable to qualifying renovation and repair works on private residences.

And regarding input VAT recovery, recovery depends on the intended and actual use of the property. VAT adjustments may also be required where the property’s use changes.

The amendments effective from September 1 introduce an important change to the VAT treatment of property resales in Cyprus.

The key consideration is no longer simply when a building was completed, but whether it has actually been occupied or systematically used for at least 18 months.

Accordingly, before entering into a property sale or purchase agreement, it is essential to examine the property’s history, actual use, supporting documentation and applicable VAT provisions.

A property does not automatically qualify as an old or used property merely because several years have passed since its completion. The actual occupation and use of the building are now critical factors in determining its VAT treatment.

Evi Cherouvim, LLB, LLM in International Commercial and Business Law, is an associate at Polycarpos Philippou & Associates LLC.

This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute formal legal or tax advice. Each transaction should be assessed individually in accordance with the applicable legislation