Presenting growth and debt reduction as a triumph obscures vulnerability to external shocks, regressive taxation and rigid spending commitments

In the study of modern political economics, a state’s annual budget is rarely a neutral accounting ledger. Rather, it serves as an institutional declaration – one that codifies how political power, economic rents and social risk are distributed between governing coalitions and society.

This tension is clearly illustrated in the Republic of Cyprus’s Draft Budgetary Plan for 2027.

On the surface, Nicosia presents a portrait of fiscal discipline that would be the envy of much of the European Union.

Beneath its headline surpluses and falling debt ratios, however, lies an extractive fiscal architecture sustained by external tailwinds, regressive taxation, and rigid spending commitments that leave the country’s long-term social and economic resilience exposed.

At first glance, Cyprus’ macroeconomic trajectory appears enviable. Under the Ministry of Finance’s Medium-Term Fiscal Framework for 2027-2029, real GDP growth is projected to moderate gently to 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 2.9 per cent in 2027.

Despite this deceleration in a cooling external environment, public finances retain remarkable nominal buoyancy. The general government surplus is targeted at 3.5 per cent of GDP (€1.5 billion) in 2027, rebounding from an estimated 2.7 per cent (€1.1 billion) in 2026, while the primary surplus is forecast to reach 4.6 per cent of GDP.

This sustained revenue generation underpins an aggressive deleveraging path: public debt is projected to fall to 46.6 per cent in 2026, reaching 42.9 per cent by the end of 2027.

Yet Cyprus’ current surpluses rest heavily on exogenous tailwinds, including nominal GDP growth projected at 6.0 per cent in 2026 and 5.3 per cent in 2027, and domestic tax distortions such as legacy fiscal drag.

Presenting rapid debt reduction as an unqualified political triumph obscures the island’s acute vulnerability to external shocks.

The revenue paradox: distributional inequity and regressive taxation

This vulnerability begins on the revenue side of the ledger, where Cyprus’ tax architecture exhibits a striking structural paradox. Although statutory personal income tax schedules appear progressive on paper, aggregate public revenues, projected at €17.1 billion (40.1 per cent of GDP) for 2027, depend disproportionately on indirect consumption levies and payroll contributions, while accumulated wealth and passive capital remain largely insulated.

Taxes on production and imports are forecast to yield €5.3 billion (12.5 per cent of GDP), and social security contributions are expected to bring in €5.5 billion (12.9 per cent of GDP).

Between 2008 and 2025, social contributions acted as a relentless fiscal engine, roughly tripling over the period even as social benefit outlays failed to double. By contrast, direct taxation remains muted, with taxes on income and wealth generating €4.4 billion (10.3 per cent of GDP), in 2027.

The distributional consequences of this revenue mix are sharply regressive. Because indirect taxes on consumption outweigh direct taxes on income, lower-income households, which spend a far greater share of their earnings on basic goods subject to value-added tax, bear a disproportionate share of the national tax burden.

At the upper end of the distribution, preferential regimes systematically shield passive income and accumulated capital from redistribution: non-domiciled residents benefit from generous exemptions, and the state levies no overarching annual net wealth tax.

Coupled with bracket creep from legacy fiscal drag and targeted loopholes favouring high earners, the tax system actively widens income inequality across low- and middle-income strata.

Guns, payrolls and crowding out

If Cyprus’ revenue system reflects an asymmetric political bargain, its expenditure profile reveals an economy increasingly hemmed in by structural rigidities. Total consolidated general government spending is projected to reach €15.6 billion (36.6 per cent of GDP) in 2027, up from €15.4 billion (37.8 per cent of GDP) in 2026.

The single most intractable commitment is public-sector compensation, budgeted at €4.6 billion, or 10.7 per cent of GDP, surpassing the 2025 eurozone average of 10 per cent, even though it remains below Cyprus’ pre-crisis peak of 13 per cent in 2008.

This wage bill is driven upwards by an expanding civil service and the restoration of the Cost-of-Living Adjustment mechanism, which scales automatic inflation indexation from 90 to 100 per cent starting in July 2027.

Nicosia has also embarked on a dramatic expansion of national defence spending. The Ministry of Defence budget is set to surge by 42.5 per cent to €895 million (2.1 per cent of GDP), propelled by €430 million in direct defence procurement and supplemented by up to €1.18 billion in borrowing under the European Union’s Security Action for Europe instrument.

The broader fiscal trade-off is unmistakable. Channelling scarce public resources into capital-intensive defence procurement, border infrastructure, and surveillance hardware, while simultaneously locking in automatic public payroll indexation, crowds out productive civilian investment.

In effect, the state privatises extraordinary corporate gains while socialising fiscal burdens through regressive consumption taxes and constrained public services.

Meanwhile, social payments remain the largest functional expenditure category at €6.2 billion (14.6 per cent of GDP) including social benefits in kind (€1.3 billion), whereas gross fixed capital formation contracts to 3 per cent of GDP (€1.26 billion) as funding from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility winds down.

Across functional categories, chronic underinvestment persists in vital civilian domains, including judicial administration, waste and water management, energy networks, public transport, and targeted social protection.

Housing, market fundamentalism and the failure of public goods

Nowhere are the shortcomings of Nicosia’s macroeconomic orthodoxy more visible than in its response to the housing crisis. Rather than mobilising direct public construction and integrated urban planning to secure housing as a foundational public good, the government has relied on piecemeal supply-side incentives and state land disposals.

Such measures rest on the flawed premise that deregulated real estate markets will self-correct once private developers are sufficiently subsidised. Yet in a small, open island economy exposed to speculative capital inflows, housing and water security cannot be entrusted solely to market-clearing mechanisms.

Without large-scale public provision and enforceable green building standards that bypass speculative bottlenecks, incremental land discounts and modest rental schemes are swiftly absorbed by broader real estate inflation.

Aligning fiscal policy with sustainable development

Fiscal credibility measured solely by nominal balances is a mirage. True institutional resilience requires moving beyond surplus fetishism towards a deliberate reconfiguration of the state’s fiscal compact.

For Cyprus, that means broadening the direct tax base to ensure that passive wealth and corporate windfalls contribute fairly alongside labour; reining in automatic administrative indexation while investing in civil service and defence professionalism; and deploying public capital formation directly into housing, the energy transition and essential infrastructure.

Only by aligning public finance with long-term human and ecological well-being can Cyprus convert current macroeconomic tailwinds into enduring national strength.

The statistical analysis was based on the government’s Draft Budgetary Plan for 2027, with ratios to GDP adjusted for revised national accounts figures.

Also, in the author’s substack https://ioannistirkides.substack.com/publish/posts/published