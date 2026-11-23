AI-driven cyber threats put financial stability under pressure

The growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are becoming a significant threat to global financial stability, Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) governor Christodoulos Patsalides has warned.

He also argued that artificial intelligence and the interconnected nature of financial systems are increasing the potential for individual incidents to trigger wider economic disruption.

In an analysis examining what he describes as the “inflation of cyberattacks”, Patsalides said the threat had expanded considerably in recent years, with attacks becoming more frequent, sophisticated, faster and potentially more damaging financially.

Around 800 publicly disclosed cyberattacks with a political dimension or targeting critical infrastructure were recorded worldwide in 2025, twice the number registered in 2022, according to the figures cited by the governor.

Within the euro area, the number approached 200, representing a sixfold increase over the same period.

“Inflation has traditionally been one of the most significant challenges to economic stability,” he said.

“Today, however, a different form of ‘inflation’ is emerging with alarming intensity in the digital environment, without being captured by conventional economic indicators,” he added. “This is the inflation of cyberattacks.”

He argued that cybersecurity could no longer be treated simply as a technological matter, given the dependence of financial institutions, payment systems and economies on interconnected digital infrastructure.

“Financial transactions take place in real time, markets operate on a global scale and economies depend on interconnected digital infrastructure,” he said.

“Cybersecurity has therefore emerged as an essential component of financial stability,” he added.

The governor also highlighted the growing use of crypto-assets, which he said could facilitate criminal activity by making it easier to transfer funds across borders and harder to trace transactions.

He referred to the work of sociologist Charles Perrow, whose 1984 book Normal Accidents: Living with High-Risk Technologies examined the dangers inherent in complex technological systems.

“The challenge no longer lies solely in the increase in risks, but also in the growing difficulty of predicting how they interact,” Patsalides said, drawing on Perrow’s analysis.

He added that international institutions were increasingly recognising the financial implications of cyber threats, pointing to the European Central Bank’s November 2026 Financial Stability Review, which identifies cyber risk as an emerging systemic threat requiring close monitoring.

From technological disruption to systemic risk

Patsalides said the central concern was whether the financial system as a whole could absorb the consequences of a serious cyber incident, maintain essential operations and prevent disruption from spreading into the wider economy.

Financial institutions, payment infrastructure and technology service providers operate as part of a complex ecosystem rather than as independent entities, meaning an interruption affecting one critical function could quickly spread to others.

“An attack on an individual institution may initially appear to be an operational problem,” he said.

“However, if it affects the execution of payments, access to deposits, the reliability of data or the operation of critical infrastructure, its consequences may acquire a systemic dimension,” he added.

“Even an attack on a relatively small entity can act as a catalyst for a systemic event, with consequences extending beyond the organisation directly affected,” the CBC governor continued.

He stressed that the interconnectedness of financial institutions made the potential consequences particularly serious because confidence is fundamental to the financial system.

“Confidence can be undermined not only by actual financial losses, but also by uncertainty surrounding the security and availability of financial services,” Patsalides said.

Artificial intelligence accelerates cyber threats

The governor identified artificial intelligence as a major factor changing the nature of cyberattacks, allowing malicious actors to increase their speed, scale and effectiveness.

One particularly concerning development is the shrinking interval between the discovery of a software vulnerability and its exploitation, commonly associated with so-called zero-day attacks.

Citing International Monetary Fund research, Patsalides said that in more than 70 per cent of vulnerability exploitation cases recorded by the 2026 reference point, software providers had insufficient time to introduce corrective measures before the weaknesses were exploited.

The corresponding figure stood at 31 per cent in 2021.

He said the speed at which financial disruption could develop and spread was becoming one of the most important changes in the modern financial environment.

“A serious cyberattack could trigger similar mechanisms of confidence loss, particularly if it raised doubts about data integrity or the ability to access financial services,” he stated.

“In the world of fast finance, risks spread almost instantaneously,” Patsalides added.

This could also mean that banks’ liquidity risks were being underestimated, as traditional indicators might not adequately capture the speed at which customers could react to a digital disruption.

Patsalides argued that conventional risk measurement indicators may need to be updated to reflect these developments.

AI also offers opportunities for stronger defences

Despite the growing threat, the governor said artificial intelligence could also significantly improve cybersecurity.

Its ability to analyse large volumes of data, identify unusual activity more quickly and automate responses to threats could strengthen the resilience of financial institutions.

“Artificial intelligence does not make successful cyberattacks inevitable,” he stated.

“It does, however, change the relationship between the attacker and the defender, creating a continuous competition over speed and technological adaptation,” he added.

He argued that cyber resilience must extend beyond preventing attacks to include the ability to detect incidents early, contain their consequences and restore essential services quickly.

“Cyber resilience cannot rely exclusively on preventing attacks,” he explained.

“It must also include the ability to detect them in time, limit their effects and rapidly restore critical operations,” Patsalides continued.

He added that dealing with sudden disruptions caused by the speed of cyberattacks required a different approach to operational preparedness, with shorter intervals between detection and decision-making and clearer procedures for coordination and recovery.

Collective resilience and preparing for life offline

Patsalides identified two important developments in the approach to cybersecurity, the first being the need for comprehensive protection across businesses and institutions.

Cybersecurity, he said, should no longer be considered the exclusive responsibility of specialist technology departments but should become a priority throughout every organisation.

This requires mapping critical operations and their interdependencies, including relationships with external partners and service providers.

Organisations should also invest in basic cyber hygiene protocols, establish crisis management mechanisms, regularly conduct simulations of extreme incidents and strengthen international cooperation through the relevant institutions.

“Preparedness is not measured solely by the ability to prevent an attack,” he said.

“It is also measured by the ability to contain its consequences and rapidly restore critical operations,” he added.

The second development involves preparing for the possibility of operating without internet access or even electricity, an eventuality that governments, institutions, businesses and households should take seriously.

Such preparation requires business continuity plans, backup energy supplies, alternative communication methods and tested procedures for maintaining essential services.

Households should also maintain basic emergency preparedness, including access to important documents and a reasonable reserve of cash.

“Resilience is not exhausted by digital security,” he said.

“It also includes the ability of society and the economy to continue functioning when digital infrastructure becomes temporarily unavailable,” Patsalides added.

Financial resilience as a collective responsibility

Concluding his analysis, the governor said the growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, combined with artificial intelligence and the increasing interconnectedness of digital infrastructure, meant that individual incidents could have consequences far beyond their immediate targets.

He returned to Perrow’s work, arguing that its central observations had become particularly relevant four decades later.

“Technological progress and connectivity enhance efficiency, but at the same time create new sources of systemic vulnerability,” Patsalides said.

He stressed that the response could not be limited to strengthening the defences of individual financial institutions, but required collective preparedness, international cooperation and reliable crisis management mechanisms.

“For central banks, the lesson is clear,” he said. “Financial stability now rests not only on the resilience of balance sheets, but also on the resilience of the digital networks connecting the financial system.”

Patsalides asserted that the transition from individual protection to collective resilience required coordinated action, investment and, above all, a change in mindset.

“In a world where risks spread at the speed of technology, resilience must be built through the foresight of prevention and the strength of cooperation,” he said. “Apparent security often breeds dangerous complacency.”

“The responsibility belongs to all of us, and preparation cannot wait,” he added.

“Resilience is not built at the time of a crisis, but long before it,” the CBC governor concluded.