Limassol hosted 170 cyclists from 10 countries for the Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2026, held on October 31 and November 1. Igor Makarov, a former professional cyclist and longtime supporter of the sport, was one of the event’s sponsors.

Now in its third year, the Gran Prix combined road racing with a programme inspired by Cyprus’s cultural heritage. The event offered participants and visitors a chance to experience the island beyond the race routes, while introducing international riders to its appeal as a destination for amateur cycling.

Organised by INEX Club and Activate Cyprus with the support of the Cyprus Cycling Federation, the competition opened with a 70-kilometre road race from Germasogeia through Agios Theodoros and Zygi to Monte Caputo. The next day, riders took on a 30-kilometre circuit near Limassol’s New Port. The overall results were based on combined times from both stages.

Racing and a Cypriot welcome

The organisers brought elements of Cypriot culture into the event’s design and activities, drawing inspiration from Lefkara lace and the ancient Idol of Pomos. Every finisher received a medal featuring a contemporary interpretation of Lefkara lace.

At the finish, the Finishers’ Village gave riders, their families and supporters a place to gather. Guests could enjoy traditional Cypriot bread baked in a wood-fired fournos oven. The awards ceremony later took place at ETKO, where Makarov joined INEX Club founder Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Cyprus Cycling Federation President Georgios Georgiou and representatives of the event’s partners in presenting prizes to the winners.

Addressing the ceremony, Makarov thanked the organisers and spoke about the place cycling holds in his life:

“I have lived in Cyprus for 34 years, and I am pleased to see cycling becoming more important here with each passing year. I have devoted more than 50 years of my life to cycling. I have competed in many events and hold the title of International Master of Sport of the USSR. I am very glad that this competition is growing in importance, and I am grateful to Viacheslav Kuznetsov and the INEX Club team for organising such a wonderful event. They have put their heart and soul into this event. Cycling has played a major role in my life. I am glad that everyone here is actively involved in the cycling community in Cyprus and helping the sport to grow.”

Overall titles and continued support for cycling in Cyprus

Kazakhstan national team riders Gleb Novikov and Anel Tashbay won the men’s and women’s overall titles. The team prizes went to Nicosia Cycling Club in the men’s category, INEX Club Women in the women’s category and AEL in the mixed category.

The Gran Prix is one part of INEX Club’s work to broaden access to amateur cycling in Cyprus. The club stages races for riders with varying levels of experience, supports emerging talent and offers free entry to members of the Cyprus national cycling team. INEX Club also organises an annual charity ride for promising young cyclists, extending its support for the next generation beyond the race calendar.

Explaining the club’s approach, co-founder Viacheslav Kuznetsov said:

“Our mission is to bring together everyone who shares a passion for cycling, to grow amateur cycling and support professional cycling in Cyprus. We also want to show the world that Cyprus is an outstanding destination for cycling all year round. We are grateful to all our partners who help make this possible, and especially to ARETI for supporting this initiative for the third consecutive year.”

Makarov’s involvement in the Gran Prix complements the club’s year-round efforts to develop the sport on the island.

About Igor Makarov

Igor Makarov is a Cyprus-based entrepreneur, philanthropist and former professional cyclist. He founded ARETI International Group in 2015. Registered in Cyprus, the international group has diversified interests across Europe, North America and the Middle East, with a focus on strategic investment, innovation, sports development and charitable engagement.

A former member of the USSR national cycling team, Makarov has maintained a close connection with the sport and continues to support initiatives promoting cycling and active lifestyles, particularly in Cyprus. For more than three decades, he and his companies have also supported humanitarian, educational, cultural and community projects internationally.

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