Cyprus expands Iberian reach with first direct flight connection to Portugal

Cyprus will receive its first direct flights from Portugal from June 2027, with Portuguese tour operator Solférias adding the island to its summer programme through a new charter service connecting Porto with Larnaca, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced on Monday.

The flights will operate every Sunday between June 6 and September 12, 2027, opening up a new European tourism market for Cyprus.

The development will further strengthen the island’s air connectivity with the Iberian Peninsula, with Larnaca airport set to have direct connections with three cities in the region for the first time.

The existing connections include Barcelona, which has been served by Wizz Air three times a week since October 2025, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cyprus Airways also operates the Larnaca-Barcelona route during the summer season, having introduced the connection in summer 2025.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air launched direct flights between Larnaca and Madrid in September 2026, operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis welcomed the introduction of the Portuguese service, describing it as an important achievement for the country’s tourism industry and its international accessibility.

“The launch of flights from Portugal, specifically from the city of Porto, beginning in June 2027, is news that makes us very happy and essentially strengthens our country’s air connectivity even further,” Koumis said.

“It is undoubtedly an important achievement, particularly when we consider that direct flights to and from Portugal are being scheduled for the first time,” he added.

He attributed the development to the positive performance of Cyprus’ tourism industry in recent years, congratulating both officials at the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and private sector organisations involved in securing the new connection.

“I believe this achievement is a continuation of the undeniably good performance of Cypriot tourism over recent years,” he said.

“Much credit is due to my colleagues at the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, as well as private sector organisations which made a substantial contribution to this achievement,” Koumis added.

He said the significance of the development extended beyond the opening of the Portuguese market, pointing to the island’s growing links with three important Iberian cities.

“I consider it extremely important not only that our country will now have direct flights connecting it with the Portuguese market, but also that, for the first time, there will be air connections with three important cities on the Iberian Peninsula,” he said.

Koumis further stated that the new routes would establish the foundations for attracting more visitors from both Spain and Portugal.

He also highlighted the fact that the three airports involved maintain longstanding air connections with the American continent, potentially offering additional connectivity opportunities for travellers.

“Essentially, the foundations are finally being laid for visitors from both the Spanish and Portuguese markets to come to our country,” he said.

“Of particular importance is also the fact that the flights will operate from three airports which have maintained good air connectivity with the American continent for many years,” Koumis added.

The deputy minister said the government remained committed to improving Cyprus’ international air links, describing connectivity as an important factor in strengthening the competitiveness of the tourism sector.

“As an administration, we remain faithful to our commitments to further improve our country’s air connectivity, a factor which contributes to strengthening the competitiveness of Cypriot tourism even further,” he concluded.