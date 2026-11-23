Schools across Germany and Denmark received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, police said, the latest in a wave of similar scares across Europe.

“At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the schools contacted so far are facing any specific threat,” police in the southwestern German city of Freiburg said in a statement, adding that 450 schools were affected across the country.

Berlin police gave similar advice, while police in the state of Thuringia said separately that they told schools to continue as normal because the perpetrators’ apparent intention was to scare without taking action.

Danish police said they were investigating bomb threats directed at several schools across Denmark, also saying there was currently no reason to be concerned.

A series of hoaxes and cyberattacks have recently hit schools, supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems and broadcasters across Europe, disrupting daily life.

Last week, more than 10 schools in Spain were evacuated after receiving bomb threats by email.

Schools in Italy were also evacuated earlier this month after thousands received emailed bomb threats.