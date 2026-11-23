The release of Simon Aykut by Israeli authorities does not overturn his conviction by the Cyprus courts or undermine efforts to combat the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties in the north, the justice ministry said on Monday.

“The illegal exploitation of property is an unlawful activity that began decades ago, depriving legitimate owners of the right to enjoy and make use of their properties,” the ministry said.

Aykut, the 75-year-old founder of the Afik Group, was sentenced to five years in prison in Cyprus over the illegal development and sale of Greek Cypriot properties in the north. He was released from prison in Israel on Saturday.

Aykut was sentenced to five years in prison by the Nicosia criminal court on October 24, 2025, after pleading guilty to 40 charges relating to the development and sale of Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the north.

The ministry added that President Nikos Christodoulides’ government had made tackling the issue a priority and was approaching it with determination, turning longstanding concerns into concrete action.

As part of these efforts, the competent authorities are investigating cases, prosecuting those involved where sufficient evidence of criminal offences exists, and making use of international judicial cooperation mechanisms.

“The conviction of Simon Aykut by the Cyprus judiciary constitutes a significant development in this effort and establishes a legal precedent,” the ministry said.

It stressed that the government’s efforts were not limited to criminal prosecutions but also extended to identifying, freezing and, where permitted by law, confiscating assets linked to the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties.

Such measures could be pursued both in Cyprus and abroad, provided there was sufficient evidence and the requirements of the applicable legal framework were met.

“The aim is to make it clear to those who illegally exploit Greek Cypriot properties that they face not only criminal consequences but also the possibility of losing the financial benefits derived from their illegal activities,” the ministry said.

Addressing the political reaction to Aykut’s release, the ministry said that while criticism was respected, the public discussion needed to take account of the legal distinction between his conviction in Cyprus and the subsequent decision by Israeli authorities.

The Israeli decision to release him “does not overturn the conviction handed down by the Cyprus judiciary, nor does it negate what has been achieved in combating the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties,” it said.

On Sunday, Akel accused the government of mishandling the case, claiming his release from prison in Israel vindicated its earlier warnings that his transfer abroad would undermine efforts to combat the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied north.