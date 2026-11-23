A declaration to establish digital rights has been given an article-by-article examination by the House human rights committee, which now aims to bring it before the House plenum for voting on early next year.

Committee chairman Christos Christofides described the development as a significant moment for both the committee and parliament, saying Cyprus was preparing a comprehensive framework for protecting human rights in the modern digital era.

Christofides said the declaration had the unanimous support of the committee and was intended to provide the basis for future legislative changes to protect the rights of children and adults as technology continues to evolve.

“Cyprus is moving unanimously towards adopting a framework declaration, so that we can subsequently proceed, on the basis of this declaration, with all the legislative changes necessary to ensure that the rights of our children and adults are protected in the new environment created by the technological revolution,” he said.

He argued that the importance of the initiative was becoming increasingly apparent, pointing to concerns about the impact of digital technologies on democracy and electoral processes.

Electoral interference that has been seen in Latin America and Europe was one example he gave of the challenges associated with digital rights.

According to Christofides, the declaration has been developed with the agreement of the executive branch, while various commissioners and civil society representatives have also contributed their views and recommendations.

He said the committee’s intention was for the resolution to be tabled collectively by all its members, reflecting the unanimous agreement reached on its content.

He said the declaration would formally be presented as a parliamentary resolution because the House’s rules of procedure do not provide for declarations.

Digital rights are the fundamental human and legal rights that allow individuals to access, use, create and publish digital media. They act as an extension of physical-world human rights – such as privacy and freedom of expression – ensuring these same protections apply seamlessly in online spaces and telecommunications networks.