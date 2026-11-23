The University of Nicosia (UNIC) announces the return of holiday magic with an extended celebration of Christmas traditions and community spirit. From Friday, November 27, 2026 to Friday, December 4, 2026, “UNIC Christmas Spirit 2026” will transform the campus, inviting everyone to activities that include:
- A Christmas tree lighting ceremony
- Its festive Christmas Village, featuring outdoor market and holiday activities
- Complimentary Christmas movie screenings
- A Special Student Holiday Party
Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Friday, November 27, 2026 | 6pm
The holiday celebration kicks off with the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 6pm. The ceremony will feature seasonal music, while guests enjoy complimentary festive refreshments and embrace the beginning of the Christmas season.
Christmas Village experience
- Friday, November 27, 2026 | 6-10pm
- Saturday, November 28- Sunday, November 29, 2026 | 11am-6pm
Following the tree lighting ceremony, the Christmas Village opens its doors on November 27, 2026 from 6-10 pm, continuing through the weekend of November 28-29, 2026 from 11am-6pm. This enchanting holiday marketplace showcases charming wooden chalets and festive stalls brimming with handcrafted items, seasonal decorations, unique gifts, delicious treats, warm beverages, and gourmet street food.
Weekend visitors can enjoy an array of entertainment including live dance and musical performances, captivating storytelling sessions, creative face painting, memorable photos with Santa and his merry elves, exciting bouncy castle adventures and much more family-friendly fun.
Christmas movie screenings
Monday, November 30, 2026 to Friday, December 4, 2026
The festive spirit continues with free Christmas movie screenings at UNIC’s Discovery Hall from Monday, November 30, 2026 to Friday, December 4, 2026, creating perfect opportunities for families and friends to gather and enjoy beloved holiday classics together.
Student holiday party
Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at LOFT
The celebration culminates with a special student holiday party on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at LOFT, providing the perfect finale to our Christmas festivities.
Come celebrate with us and be part of a wonderful holiday tradition that brings our community together!
- Organiser: University of Nicosia
- Supported by: Nicosia Municipality
- Sponsors: Serelia, Spartacus Security
- Supporters: KFC
- Printing Sponsors: Signway
- Media Sponsor: Deejay Radio 93,5
- Charity Organisation: Simba Animal Aid
View UNIC Christmas Spirit 2025
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