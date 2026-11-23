The University of Nicosia (UNIC) announces the return of holiday magic with an extended celebration of Christmas traditions and community spirit. From Friday, November 27, 2026 to Friday, December 4, 2026, “UNIC Christmas Spirit 2026” will transform the campus, inviting everyone to activities that include:

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Its festive Christmas Village, featuring outdoor market and holiday activities

Complimentary Christmas movie screenings

A Special Student Holiday Party

View the programme (pdf)

Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Friday, November 27, 2026 | 6pm

The holiday celebration kicks off with the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 6pm. The ceremony will feature seasonal music, while guests enjoy complimentary festive refreshments and embrace the beginning of the Christmas season.

Christmas Village experience

Friday, November 27, 2026 | 6-10pm

Saturday, November 28- Sunday, November 29, 2026 | 11am-6pm

Following the tree lighting ceremony, the Christmas Village opens its doors on November 27, 2026 from 6-10 pm, continuing through the weekend of November 28-29, 2026 from 11am-6pm. This enchanting holiday marketplace showcases charming wooden chalets and festive stalls brimming with handcrafted items, seasonal decorations, unique gifts, delicious treats, warm beverages, and gourmet street food.

Weekend visitors can enjoy an array of entertainment including live dance and musical performances, captivating storytelling sessions, creative face painting, memorable photos with Santa and his merry elves, exciting bouncy castle adventures and much more family-friendly fun.

Christmas movie screenings

Monday, November 30, 2026 to Friday, December 4, 2026

The festive spirit continues with free Christmas movie screenings at UNIC’s Discovery Hall from Monday, November 30, 2026 to Friday, December 4, 2026, creating perfect opportunities for families and friends to gather and enjoy beloved holiday classics together.

Student holiday party

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at LOFT

The celebration culminates with a special student holiday party on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at LOFT, providing the perfect finale to our Christmas festivities.

Come celebrate with us and be part of a wonderful holiday tradition that brings our community together!

Organiser: University of Nicosia

University of Nicosia Supported by: Nicosia Municipality

Nicosia Municipality Sponsors: Serelia, Spartacus Security

Serelia, Spartacus Security Supporters: KFC

KFC Printing Sponsors: Signway

Signway Media Sponsor: Deejay Radio 93,5

Deejay Radio 93,5 Charity Organisation: Simba Animal Aid

View UNIC Christmas Spirit 2025