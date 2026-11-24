Cyprus has become the subject of an Iranian espionage attempt which targeted an airline flying mainly between Cyprus and Israel using a fake resume created with artificial intelligence, Israeli news outlet Walla reported on Tuesday.

Walla refers to research conducted by the Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point, according to which a previously unknown group of Iranian hackers called Volant Manticore were behind the attacks and have been active since at least September 2025.

Volant Manticore is a group that is reportedly connected to an older Iranian group called MuddyWater, which has been linked to the Iranian intelligence ministry.

Check Point attributes the new group’s activity to Iran, however said its connection to Iranian intelligence could not be proven.

The group is reported to have used a made-up resume of a woman named Athena Marinou, presenting her as a tourism professional and resident of Cyprus and including a link for the download of additional information.

According to Walla, the link led to malware called KuboShell, which enabled hackers to gain remote access to computers, collect information and execute commands.

Walla writes that an airline primarily operating flights from Cyprus to Israel was among the possible targets of the attack. So far, however, no such attack has been reported.

In addition to the airline, Check Point also reportedly detected a malicious document from January 2026, including military content, which was said intended for a Cypriot government agency. The network is said to have also targeted telecommunications companies and critical infrastructure.

Volant Manticore is believed to have moved a significant part of its activity to Saudi Arabia since September 2026, from where it mainly targets hospitals and other healthcare infrastructure.

Check Point said that this is the first recorded case of an Iranian cyberespionage group choosing Cyprus as a primary and systematic target of its operations.

The researchers link the choice to target Cyprus to its close cooperation with Israel and Greece on energy and security issues.