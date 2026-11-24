The Pentagon is in talks with General Motors, Ford and other manufacturers to help mass-produce drones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The automobile industry has been trying to tap into booming defense spending fueled by geopolitical conflicts across the globe, although opportunities to boost revenue remain limited, according to analysts.

Under a deal, the firms would supply parts to drone companies such as actuators, engines, sensors, lidar and other components, the WSJ report said.

GM is weighing whether to manufacture drone motors, while US defense officials have met with leaders at Ford, Canadian auto parts maker Magna International MG.TO and other manufacturing firms, some outside the auto industry, the report added

GM and Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Magna said it had nothing to add.

GM has been most interested in getting involved with military projects at the request of high-ranking defense officials, the report said, adding that the automaker was in talks with RTX and L3Harris on similar deals.

GM also sent housing components for Lockheed Martin’s Patriot air-defense missiles earlier this year as part of a deal with the defense giant.

According to the report, no deals have been finalised and President Donald Trump’s administration has received mixed reactions from automotive executives so far