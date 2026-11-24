Temperatures are expected to reach 24C on Tuesday, with light rain possible mainly in western and mountainous areas, as a weak low-pressure system affects Cyprus.

The weather will initially be mostly clear, gradually becoming partly cloudy.

Winds will blow southwesterly to northwesterly, initially light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, later reaching 5 Beaufort along exposed coastal areas. The sea will be slightly rough, gradually becoming rough in the west.

Temperatures will reach around 24C inland and along the coast and 15C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, the weather will be mostly clear, with locally increased cloud cover. Winds will blow mainly northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort, while the sea will be slightly rough to rough, gradually becoming rough in western areas.

Temperatures will drop to 10C inland, around 13C along the coast and 6C in the higher mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly clear, with occasional increased cloud cover.

Temperatures will gradually fall on Wednesday and Thursday before rising slightly on Friday to hover around the seasonal average.