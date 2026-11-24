A single adult in Cyprus needed at least €16,551 in annual disposable income to qualify as middle class in 2025, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Monday, as the share of the population in the lower-income category rose to 28.3 per cent.

That amounts to approximately €1,379 a month, although the threshold changes according to household size and composition.

Cystat’s latest report showed that 64.2 per cent of the population, 627,785 people, belonged to the middle-income group, down from 64.6 per cent in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the lower-income category increased from 27.8 per cent to 28.3 per cent, representing 276,585 people, while the upper-income group accounted for just 7.5 per cent, 72,819 people, compared with 7.6 per cent in 2024.

Although the middle class lost some ground as a share of the population, its actual size increased from 620,086 people in 2024, reflecting overall population growth.

Cyprus retailers are preparing for a more cautious Black Friday on November 27, as living costs continue to weigh on household budgets and consumers become increasingly selective about where their money goes.

Despite expectations of increased shopping activity, Marios Antoniou, secretary-general of the Pancyprian Retail Trade Association (Pasyle), said consumers were concentrating on essential purchases, leaving less room for spontaneous spending.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Antoniou said retailers remained optimistic but realistic about this year’s sales, with shopping activity so far staying at normal levels.

He explained that consumers interested in technology products were closely monitoring prices and planning purchases rather than buying on impulse. If an offer represents genuine value, they are more likely to proceed.

For clothing and footwear retailers, however, the picture is less encouraging. Antoniou said spending remained relatively low, with many shoppers preferring to wait for the January sales.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that the 47th Cyprus Hotel Summit & HoReCa Expo will take place on December 2, 2026, bringing together senior tourism officials and industry executives to discuss the future of hospitality.

The event, organised by the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe), will be held at the Hilton Nicosia as part of the longstanding cooperation between Keve and the hotel association to support the development of Cyprus’ tourism sector.

This year’s conference will be held under the theme “Hospitality 2030: Reinvention, Resilience & Responsible Growth”, focusing on the challenges, emerging trends and development strategies expected to shape the hotel and tourism industry in the coming years.

The programme will bring together prominent figures and senior executives from Cyprus and abroad, including Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos and the Deputy Minister of Tourism.

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis hosted a dinner in Mumbai for participants in the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum, as a Cypriot delegation began its visit to India to strengthen shipping and commercial ties between the two countries.

Accompanied by Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou and members of the Cypriot maritime business delegation, Hadjimanolis began the programme with a visit to the 26/11 Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

There, the delegation paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, before visiting several of the city’s cultural and historical attractions.

Meanwhile, the dinner hosted by Hadjimanolis provided an opportunity for participants to establish contacts and strengthen existing relationships before the inaugural India–Cyprus Maritime Business Forum, scheduled for Monday, November 23.

Cyprus and India are bringing together shipping companies, investors and maritime industry leaders in Mumbai on Monday, to explore new business opportunities in ship management, shipbuilding, port infrastructure and maritime investment.

The inaugural India-Cyprus Maritime Business Forum (ICMBF), held at the Taj Mahal Palace under the theme ‘Mediterranean Sea to Indian Ocean: Connecting the Two Seas’, forms part of Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis’ official visit to India.

In a post on his personal social media account, Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus Manish Manish said “the forum would bring together senior government officials, shipping companies, port authorities, industry associations and investors from both countries.”

The programme has been developed through cooperation between India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Indian High Commission in Nicosia.

The growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are becoming a significant threat to global financial stability, Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) governor Christodoulos Patsalides has warned.

He also argued that artificial intelligence and the interconnected nature of financial systems are increasing the potential for individual incidents to trigger wider economic disruption.

In an analysis examining what he describes as the “inflation of cyberattacks”, Patsalides said the threat had expanded considerably in recent years, with attacks becoming more frequent, sophisticated, faster and potentially more damaging financially.

Around 800 publicly disclosed cyberattacks with a political dimension or targeting critical infrastructure were recorded worldwide in 2025, twice the number registered in 2022, according to the figures cited by the governor.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has urged financial services firms to review their reliance on Microsoft and other technology providers following a recent disruption to Microsoft 365, warning that outages could affect essential business operations and expose weaknesses in their contingency arrangements.

In a recent circular, CySEC called on regulated entities to assess their exposure to third-party technology disruptions and ensure they can continue operating if services such as Microsoft Exchange Online become unavailable.

The warning applies to Cyprus investment firms, central securities depositories, trading venues, crypto-asset service providers, alternative investment fund managers and UCITS management companies.

The regulator said the disruption had highlighted how the unavailability of widely used technology services could affect financial companies, including their ability to access information, communicate with clients and business partners, and carry out essential activities.

Cyprus’ transport budget will rise by 11.3 per cent to €611 million in 2027, with new road projects and infrastructure improvements forming part of the government’s efforts to attract investment and strengthen the country’s links with international markets.

Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki outlined the plans at the GBCY Business Orientation Cyprus 2026 conference in London, where investors and business representatives gathered to discuss opportunities in Cyprus.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Tsolaki said the government planned to launch tenders in 2027 for road network upgrades and new road construction, while an airport expansion project was already under way.

She stressed that “investment in airports, ports and roads was closely connected to the country’s ability to attract businesses, facilitate trade and improve access to international markets.”

Cyprus will receive its first direct flights from Portugal from June 2027, with Portuguese tour operator Solférias adding the island to its summer programme through a new charter service connecting Porto with Larnaca, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced on Monday.

The flights will operate every Sunday between June 6 and September 12, 2027, opening up a new European tourism market for Cyprus.

The development will further strengthen the island’s air connectivity with the Iberian Peninsula, with Larnaca airport set to have direct connections with three cities in the region for the first time.

The existing connections include Barcelona, which has been served by Wizz Air three times a week since October 2025, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Eurobank repurchased 109,539 of its own shares for a total of €523,632.31 during the week ending November 20, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, bringing its total treasury shareholding to 37.75 million.

In an announcement on Monday, the bank said the purchases were carried out on the Euronext Athens between November 16 and November 20, at an average price of €4.7803 per share.

The highest average daily purchase price was recorded on November 17, at €4.8514, while the lowest was on November 20, at €4.6741.

The largest number of shares was repurchased on November 18, when Eurobank bought 26,328 shares for €125,848.40.

Contractors have reportedly begun inspecting the former Orphanides commercial centre in Strovolos as the Bank of Cyprus moves forward with plans to convert the property into a central administrative complex.

According to a report from Cypriot business outlet Economy Today, the visits are intended to help construction companies assess the work required and prepare cost estimates for the project, which is expected to involve a substantial monetary investment.

The proposal, which has been under discussion for almost a decade, would bring together several of the bank’s departments and services under one roof, beginning with its management and administrative teams currently based in Ayia Paraskevi.

Other services operating from separate premises across Nicosia would also be relocated to the complex, forming part of the bank’s wider shift towards digital banking services and a more centralised customer service model.

A new Byzantine heritage trail in Sotira aims to strengthen Cyprus’ religious tourism offering by combining historic churches and monuments with digital technology.

Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis, who inaugurated the trail on Sunday, said “the project would make the area’s religious and cultural heritage more accessible to visitors.”

The initiative features a digital platform, mapped routes, virtual tours and multimedia material, offering an interactive way to explore Sotira’s Byzantine history.

Cyprus’ hairdressing and beauty industry is an important source of employment and local business activity, with the government seeking to strengthen professional standards and competitiveness, Energy Minister Michael Damianos said at the Cyprus Hair & Beauty Expo 2026.

Speaking at the event, held on November 22-23, Damianos emphasised the contribution of industry professionals, saying their work combined technical expertise, creativity and personal service.

He also stressed that supporting businesses and maintaining a competitive business environment remained priorities for the Energy, Commerce and Industry Ministry.

In this context, he pointed to the ministry’s participation in the Cyprus Hairdressers and Barbers Registration Council, alongside representatives from the Health and Labour Ministries and six industry professionals.

Alpha Bank spent €8.08 million buying back its own shares on the Athens stock exchange during the week ending November 20, purchasing more than 1.74 million shares as part of its ongoing repurchase programme.

In an announcement on Monday, the bank said it had acquired 1,746,528 shares between November 16 and November 20 at an average price of €4.6268 per share.

The purchases were carried out over two trading days, with 685,809 shares acquired on November 17 for €3.23 million, at an average price of €4.7144.

New charges on shipping emissions could push up transport costs and the prices of essential goods across Europe if introduced before sufficient alternative fuels become available, Greek Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias warned.

Speaking at a European People’s Party conference in Athens, Kikilias said the financial burden of shipping’s green transition could ultimately fall on households already struggling with inflation and high energy prices.

His warning comes before the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85) meets in London from November 30 to December 3, with negotiations continuing over the proposed Net-Zero Framework.

Kikilias said “Greece supported reducing shipping emissions but argued that regulations must reflect the availability of cleaner fuels and the industry’s ability to adopt them.”

Fuel and lubricant prices in Cyprus rose by 29.2 per cent year-on-year in October 2026, approaching the European Union average as increases accelerated across the bloc, according to figures released by Eurostat.

The increase was slightly below the EU average of 29.5 per cent and the euro area average of 30.2 per cent, placing Cyprus among the countries experiencing substantial annual increases in transport fuel costs.

The Cypriot figure also marked the highest rate recorded in the country during the period covered by the latest data, having climbed from 24.6 per cent in September and 19.1 per cent in August.

Fuel inflation in Cyprus had stood at 9.9 per cent in July, before rising to 18.6 per cent in June, 20.5 per cent in May and 15.6 per cent in April. The rate was just 1.5 per cent in March.

The National Bank of Greece purchased 405,000 of its own shares on the Athens stock exchange between November 12 and November 19, spending a total of €6.91 million as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The bank announced that the shares were acquired at a weighted average price of €17.057 per share.

The largest purchases took place on November 16 and 17, when the bank bought 150,000 shares for €2.58 million and 125,000 shares for approximately €2.13 million respectively.

On November 18, it acquired another 100,000 shares at an average price of €16.7845, spending approximately €1.68 million.

US-based credit rating agency KBRA has agreed to acquire Limassol-headquartered Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings), in a deal that will expand its presence across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and bring a Cyprus-founded ratings business into its international operations.

The definitive agreement, announced on Monday, will combine KBRA’s global resources with CI Ratings’ more than four decades of experience and established regional relationships.

Founded in 1982, CI Ratings is headquartered in Limassol and provides independent credit ratings and research, with a longstanding focus on financial institutions and corporates.

The company has more than 40 years of experience and currently rates more than 185 issuers, covering financial institutions, corporate borrowers, bonds and sukuk across the MENA region and other international markets.

Its established local relationships and regional expertise are expected to complement KBRA’s international platform, particularly in a region with significant and growing debt capital markets.