A Russian attack killed 2 people and injured 22 more, including 2 children, in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia overnight, Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, said on Telegram on Tuesday.

His Telegram account showed pictures of a damaged apartment building with the windows blown out and rubble spread around.

Earlier, Mykhailo Semikin, the regional governor, said people might be trapped under rubble after Russia struck the city, damaging apartments, private buildings, transport infrastructure and cars.

Russia’s Interfax news agency, quoting the country’s defence ministry, said on Tuesday the Russian military hit drone control sites, Starlink satellite terminals and other military assets in Ukraine’s Sumy region, also killing servicemen.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.