Bangladesh approved a 36% minimum wage hike for garment workers on Wednesday, its smallest in four decades, despite weeks of protests and calls for it to be doubled, prompting fresh clashes between workers and police on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

A six-member board raised the monthly pay for garment workers to around $138 after weeks of protests that shuttered factories, blocked highways, vandalised property and disrupted production in a sector that employs more than 4 million workers, supplies retailers including H&M, Zara, Walmart, Target and Gap, and generates more than 80% of Bangladesh’s export earnings.

Workers had initially sought a minimum wage of 32,000 taka ($257) before lowering their demand to 18,000 taka during negotiations. Factory owners first proposed 15,000 taka and later raised their offer to 17,000.

The hike was the smallest percentage increase since the sector’s first minimum wage was set in 1986. Wages were raised by 56% in 2023, 51% in 2018 and 77% in 2013.

Fresh clashes over minimum wage

The government-appointed wage board’s decision, which came on Wednesday around 2 a.m. (2000 GMT) after nearly 12 hours of talks between workers’ and employers’ representatives, did little to ease tensions.

Workers blocked a major highway in Gazipur, a garment manufacturing hub on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Wednesday, prompting police to fire tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them, police said.

The board, including two worker representatives and two employer representatives, approved the new structure in a 4-2 vote, with four supporting the final 17,000 taka ($138) minimum wage while two backed the 18,000 taka demand, workers’ representative Babul Akhter said. The current minimum wage is set at 12,500 taka.

Under the four-grade structure, monthly wages will range from 17,000 taka for Grade 4 workers to 21,500 taka for Grade 1 workers. The Grade 4 rate is 4,500 taka higher than the current minimum wage set in 2023.

The new wage structure will take effect on December 1, with workers expected to receive the revised wages from January.

Factory closures and mounting financial losses

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said 397 factories were unable to operate on Tuesday, while another 84 remained closed under the labour law’s “no work, no pay” provision.

A BGMEA survey estimated that 317 factories lost about $428 million in production during 18 days of disruption, while buyers shifted orders worth about $254 million to other countries.

Industry warns of declining competitiveness

Industry leaders warned that while the higher wage would improve workers’ incomes, it could further erode Bangladesh’s competitiveness.

“At $138, we now pay more than West Bengal in India and about the same as Vietnam, Indonesia and Pakistan. Low cost was our main edge, and it’s gone,” said Mohiuddin Rubel, additional managing director of Denim Expert Ltd, which supplies to brands including H&M.

“The capability gap, not the wage gap, now decides orders. So the government must help us build capability through cheap long-term credit for man-made fibre, automation and skills, and faster port and customs clearance, so we can compete with our rivals.”

Global brands urged to share wage costs

He also urged international brands to share part of the higher labour costs.

“Buyers are our partners and the biggest stakeholders, so sharing the higher wage cost is their responsibility too,” he said. “We have already cut prices by 6.54% in Europe so far this year and still lost volume, and small factories cannot absorb the new wage bill alone. Brands should ring-fence the wage cost in their prices.”