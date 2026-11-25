On Wednesday, skies will be mostly clear with occasional cloud cover. Temperatures will rise to around 21 degrees inland, around 23 degrees on the coast and around 12 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially blow mainly northwest to northeast, ranging between 3 to 4 Beaufort, to later turn mainly northeast to southeast.

The sea will generally be slightly rough to rough, while in the west and north it will initially be rough.

Tonight the weather will remain mainly clear.

The temperature will drop to around 8 degrees inland, around 14 degrees on the west coast, around 11 degrees on the rest of the coast and around 4 degrees in the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form locally.

Winds will blow mainly northeasterly to southeasterly, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will generally remain slightly rough to rough.

Thursday will bring more high-level cloud cover, followed by mostly clear skies on Friday and Saturday, with some high cloud expected at times.