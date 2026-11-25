A 46-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts from private homes that were committed in the Famagusta district on November 18.

Police said that testimony against the man emerged during the investigation, which led to his arrest.

The 46-year-old reportedly led police officers to a bag containing a large amount of valuables and a sum of money, which was found in an open field in an area in the Famagusta district.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for a remand hearing.

The arrest is the third in the case. On Saturday, police arrested two men, aged 37 and 38, in Limassol on suspicion of involvement.

Police are also looking for another suspect in the case.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.