European Commission Cyprus problem envoy Raffaele Fitto was “clear” during his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in stating the European Union’s position that the strengthening of its relations with Turkey must go hand-in-hand with progress towards a solution to the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

“Turkey maintains a very specific position. It does not wish for any progress in relations between the EU and Turkey to be linked to progress on the Cyprus issue. Fitto’s response was very clear. As it stands, the two issues are linked,” he said.

He added that as such, “there can be no progress in relations between the EU and Turkey without progress on the Cyprus issue”.

Last week’s meeting between Fitto and Fidan, he said, took place “within this context” and “covered both what Turkey would like to see in terms of developments in relations between the EU and Turkey, and what the European Union expects to see regarding developments on the Cyprus issue”.

Developments on the Cyprus problem, he said, “would, in turn, pave the way for positive progress in relations between the EU and Turkey”.

Fidan urged EU not to allow Cyprus to ‘hold relations hostage’

His comments come after Turkey’s Anadolu Agency had reported that Fidan had urged Fitto not to allow the Cyprus problem to “hold the future of Turkey-EU relations hostage” and warned as such that linking progress in relations between Ankara and Brussels to the Cyprus problem would be “misguided”.

On this front, Fidan was quoted as having said that an upgrade to the customs agreement between the EU and Turkey would “serve the shared economic interests of Turkey and the EU”, and that given this to be the case, “the issue should not be linked to the Cyprus dispute”.

However, a European Commission spokesperson had said after the meeting that progress towards a solution to the Cyprus problem would help create a “more positive environment” for the furthering of relations between Ankara and Brussels.

Fitto was said to have placed emphasis on “the fact that progress towards a settlement of the Cyprus issue would contribute to a more positive environment for advancing relations” between the EU and Turkey, as well as “cooperation across different areas”.

As far as the EU is concerned, progress in talks on the Cyprus problem appears to go hand-in-hand with progress towards Turkey’s goals in its relations with the EU, those being an upgrade to its existing customs agreement with the European Union, and its hopes to be included in the EU’s planned “Made in EU” scheme.

Customs agreement, ‘Made in EU’ Turkey’s main priorities

Fidan had last week described those two ambitions as his country’s “main priorities” regarding its relations with Europe, while Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat on the same day called on the EU to recognise Turkey’s “unique position” and thus include it into the Made in EU scheme.

Sources close to the matter have informed the Cyprus Mail in recent weeks that the EU may make way for progress on both the customs agreement and the Made in EU scheme should there be progress in efforts to bring about a resumption of negotiations in earnest on the Cyprus problem.

At present, Turkey has a customs union agreement with the EU, but given that it is not a full member it does not enjoy the full benefits of the union. As such, when the EU signs a trade deal with a third country, imports to Turkey from that third country can no longer be tariffed, but that third country can continue to place tariffs on Turkish exports.

The Made in EU scheme stems from the EU’s planned industrial accelerator act, which was proposed by the European Commission in March.

Part of the proposal includes a stipulation for Made in EU and low-carbon preferences in public procurement and public support initiatives taken by member states across the bloc and by the EU itself.

Earlier this month, European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said that “there is a clear interest from some of the European countries [which] want to update the customs union” as she presented the commission’s annual report on the country to the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee (Afet).