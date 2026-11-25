The government has launched the public consultation on the bill proposing the introduction of a minimum age of 15 for creating and maintaining a social media account.

“Social media offers significant opportunities for communication, learning, expression and creativity. At the same time, exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, constant social comparison and the effects of excessive use on children’s daily lives create new challenges,” President Nikos Christodoulides said in a corresponding post on X.

The bill under consultation is part of the first pillar of the action plan for the protection of children on social media which had been approved by the Council of Ministers in September.

The plan consists of three main areas including legislative regulation, the utilisation of technological tools and education and awareness.

Under the proposed regulation, children aged below 15 will not be able to create or maintain an account on social media platforms, even with the consent of their parents or guardians.

The legislation exclusively concerns social media.

To implement the age limit, the platforms will be required to introduce age verification mechanisms.

The implementation of the legislation will be supervised by the radio, television and digital services authority as the national coordinator of digital services. The authority will be able to impose administrative measures and fines in cases of violations of the relevant obligations.

The initiative to record the public’s opinions through the “Citizen’s Voice” platform is part of the broader dialogue on the legislation.

The public consultation will remain open until Friday, December 11, 2026.