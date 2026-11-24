The text outlining the mechanism for a bicommunal rapid emergency response was on Tuesday agreed by President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman as they held a one-on-one meeting in Nicosia’s buffer zone.

However, the pair were unable to agree on the opening of any more crossing points to link the island’s two sides, following an agreement to open two new crossing points simultaneously at their previous meeting, held earlier this month.

Instead, the United Nations said that the leaders had “reviewed progress on the confidence-building measures agreed upon during their previous meeting and discussed their expeditious implementation, including the opening of the already agreed two crossing points”.

It added that they also “continued their discussion on the opening of additional crossing points and other relevant issues that are pending”.

Additionally, it said that the pair “endorsed” the creation of the bicommunal technical committee on education’s EduBites programme, and the launch of a joint project by the technical committees on environment and education, named Green Cyprus: Voices for a Sustainable Future.

It said the leaders had also “reaffirmed their agreement for the preparation of a plan for the conduct of religious services throughout the island for an initial six-month period to be renewed”, after it was initially agreed in May.

Looking ahead, it said the pair had “reaffirmed their readiness to meet … the United Nations secretary-general and for the meeting to be convened the soonest”.

Guterres said enlarged meeting will take place ‘after adequate progress’

Sources had informed the Cyprus Mail that it is expected that the tripartite meeting involving Christodoulides, Erhurman and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres may well take place before the end of the month, and that it will most likely take place in Europe. It is possible that meeting will pave the way for an enlarged meeting to be held.

Guterres had said during his visit to the island in July that an enlarged meeting, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, and the UN, will be convened “after adequate progress” is achieved on confidence-building measures, the meeting’s methodology and the substance of the talks.

The Cyprus Mail was told that should it be deemed that “adequate” progress has been achieved at the end of the tripartite meeting, it remains possible that an enlarged meeting could be held during the first half of December.