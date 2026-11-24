On Friday, November 13, 2026, the Area Administration Office Dhekelia of the Sovereign Base Areas successfully organised the annual beach and seabed cleanup campaign, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to protecting Cyprus’ coastal and marine environment.

The campaign took place along the coastline of Pyla, Xylotymbou, Ormidia, and Xylophagou and included both onshore and underwater cleanup activities, coordinated with the participation of the Community Councils of Pyla, Xylotymbou, Ormihia and Xylophagou, SBA Stakeholders (SBA police and marine police, military personnel and customs and immigration department), the Kimon Diving Academy, F Guardians Lifeguard Services Ltd, primary schools of Pyla and Ormidia, gymnasiums of Xylotymbou and Xylophagou, and the Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre, which provided the scientific guidance for recording and analysing the collected litter.

With the support of approximately 200 volunteers, a total of 1,466 kilograms of litter was collected. The most common items found were plastic containers (31 per cent), tyres (28 per cent), and fishing gear (11 per cent).

This year’s cleanup highlighted once again that litter remains a persistent issue affecting local ecosystems and coastal communities. Even small actions, such as properly disposing of waste and reducing single-use plastics can have a lasting positive impact on our marine environment.

The Area Administration Officer Dhekelia, Maria Pieri-Kyriakidou, noted:

“Each year, this initiative reminds us of the importance of coming together to protect our natural environment. The commitment shown by volunteers, local authorities, schools and participating organisations demonstrates what can be achieved through cooperation and a shared sense of responsibility. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the community councils of Pyla, Xylotymbou, Ormidia and Xylophagou, SBA stakeholders, divers and schools. Special thanks to the Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre for their valuable contribution and continued dedication to protecting our coastline.”

Researcher and Executive Director of Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre Marios Papageorgiou, added:

“Marine pollution remains a serious environmental challenge. Although progress is being made, each year the amount of litter collected is huge. That is why we try to set a positive example for younger generations. Cleanups are not simply about removing waste; they are also opportunities to raise awareness, encourage responsible behaviour and strengthen our connection with the marine environment.

The participation of children is particularly important, as witnessing adults take action and actively contributing themselves helps instil a sense of environmental responsibility from a young age. Hopefully, we can inspire lasting changes that extend well beyond the cleanup itself. Through continued collaboration with local authorities, partners and the wider community, we hope to build a future in which protecting our seas becomes a shared responsibility.”

The initiative once again highlighted the value of cooperation between public authorities, environmental organisations and local communities in addressing marine litter. By combining practical conservation activities with environmental awareness and education, such efforts contribute to the long-term protection of Cyprus’s coastal and marine ecosystems.