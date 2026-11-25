The Court of Appeal has upheld a first instance ruling holding a doctor liable for medical negligence which resulted in a man’s right leg being amputated and affirmed the award of €314,612 in compensation.

The case concerns a patient aged 60 at the time of the surgery, who was admitted to a private clinic in September 2011 due to severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

While hospitalised, the patient developed pain and numbness in his right leg. Subsequent examinations revealed that the man was suffering from vascular hypofunction, with the leg looking pale, slightly black and fairly cold.

The man remained at the private clinic for two more days after his admission, before being moved to Limassol general hospital, where the attending doctors found a large thrombus in the right common iliac artery and an ischaemia of the right lower limb by which point they had to remove the leg.



Despite subsequent surgeries, the ischaemia had become irreversible and amputation of the leg was deemed necessary.

The Court of Appeal endorsed the lower court’s decision, observing that the patient was under the care and control of the doctor at the private clinic, while presenting symptoms that required different treatment than the one he underwent.

It underlined that the tests needed to confirm the initial suspicion of a gallbladder problem were not carried out, and that the symptoms affecting the right lower limb were not treated in a timely manner.

In its November 20 ruling, the court dismissed the finding of the court of first instance, according to which the timely referral of the patient would have saved his bowel and leg, arguing that the finding was not supported by scientific evidence.

It held, however, that this did not overturn the wider conclusion on causation.

The ruling holds that even where a causal link cannot be established, a court may, under certain conditions, find that the negligent conduct substantially contributed to the damage or significantly raised the risk of it occurring.

The court found that the doctor’s conduct substantially contributed to the onset of gangrene and the subsequent amputation, adding that no satisfactory explanation had been provided to attribute the amputation to another cause.

Under the upheld judgement, the patient is awarded €200,000 in general damages, €16,212.38 in special damages, €96,000 for the loss of earnings and €2,400 for future medical examination costs.

The Court of Appeal further rejected all six grounds of appeal, finding that no error had been substantiated in the first-instance judgment that would justify its reversal.