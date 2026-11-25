Cyprus is seeking closer ties with its scientific and entrepreneurial community in Britain to help turn research into commercially successful businesses, with Konstantinos Kleovoulou, Director of Research and Innovation at the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, joining founders, investors and researchers at a Cyprus Seeds event in London.

The gathering, held this week, at the Cyprus High Commission, brought together members of the Cypriot diaspora to discuss the progress of the island’s research and innovation sector, emerging opportunities and the obstacles that continue to hold back its growth.

According to the Deputy Ministry, Kleovoulou exchanged views with participants on how Cyprus could develop a more competitive innovation ecosystem, particularly by strengthening international connections and drawing on the experience of Cypriot professionals working abroad.

The event, entitled “Advancing Science-Based Innovation and Entrepreneurship”, was the third London gathering organised by Cyprus Seeds and focused on helping scientific ideas progress beyond universities and research laboratories.

It was co-organised with the British Council Cyprus, hosted by the Cyprus High Commission and supported by Cypriots in the City and venture capital firm 33East.

For Cyprus Seeds, the emphasis was on connecting researchers and early-stage companies with investors, business mentors and specialists who understand what it takes to bring new technologies to market.

The organisation also presented opportunities under its Scale Up programme, aimed at Cypriot founders developing science-based technologies.

The discussions come as Cyprus continues trying to address a familiar problem in research and innovation: turning promising scientific discoveries into products, services and companies capable of attracting customers and investment.

And that often requires more than funding. Researchers may have developed a new technology but still need help protecting intellectual property, identifying potential customers, understanding international markets or preparing a business that investors are willing to finance.

That is where Cyprus Seeds has concentrated much of its work.

Established in 2018, the non-profit organisation supports researchers from Cypriot universities, research institutes and Centres of Excellence through an 18-month programme combining grants, training, mentoring and international networking.

According to its programme figures, Cyprus Seeds has supported 24 academic teams from 11 research institutions across four funding cycles, the latest of which concluded in October 2026.

Konstantinos Kleovoulou, Director of Research and Innovation at the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy

The organisation has also helped establish six spin-off companies, while 17 of the 24 teams have participated in additional international acceleration programmes.

Its research commercialisation work has included patent applications, licensing agreements and support for teams seeking investment beyond the island.

Meanwhile, Cyprus Seeds introduced a new Venture Mentoring Service in April 2026, based on the methodology developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The service brings together mentors with different areas of expertise to guide research teams through the commercial development of their technologies.

Cyprus Seeds is part of the international MIT Venture Mentoring Service network, which includes more than 130 organisations in over 30 countries.

The London meeting offered an opportunity to extend those connections to Cypriot scientists, entrepreneurs and investors already working in Britain’s technology sector.

It also built on previous cooperation with 33East, the Cyprus-focused venture capital firm backed by the European Investment Fund and the government.

The firm invests in companies at the pre-seed and seed stages, with investments ranging from €100,000 to more than €1 million, according to its published investment policy.

In February, Cyprus Seeds and 33East held their first joint London event, attracting more than 100 founders, researchers and technology professionals with connections to Cyprus.

Participants heard from companies including Electryone AI, which develops technology for participation in energy markets, and Genie Fertility, which is working on a platform for reproductive healthcare.

The February gathering also featured Tyten, a company developing artificial intelligence applications for facilities management.

The latest event continued that international outreach, this time with a particular focus on science-based entrepreneurship and the contribution of the Cypriot diaspora.

There are already examples of research teams benefiting from this approach.

In September, MammoCheck, a Cyprus Seeds-supported spin-off originating from Frederick University, secured €500,000 through the Research and Innovation Foundation’s SEED programme.

The funding will support the development and regulatory preparation of its breast-screening software, which combines thermal imaging and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Pitys.ai, another company supported through Cyprus Seeds’ innovation network, also secured €500,000 to advance technology designed to assess wildfire risks.

The company is developing a risk-modelling platform, with field validation planned in cooperation with Cyprus’ Department of Forests.

Both cases illustrate how research and early-stage technologies can progress towards practical applications with financial and professional support.

Cyprus Seeds has also strengthened its cooperation with the private sector.

Earlier this year, Eurobank renewed its partnership with the organisation for a seventh consecutive year, continuing its support for the commercialisation of scientific research.

At the time, Cyprus Seeds founder and managing director Maria Markidou Georgiadou said the cooperation helped researchers move beyond the laboratory.

“The long-standing support of Eurobank allows us to empower Cypriot scientists to transform their research into solutions with real impact,” she said.

The partnership supports research teams through funding, international mentoring, business training and access to investors.

For the Cypriot diaspora in London, those are areas where professional experience and international business networks could provide valuable connections.

The November gathering brought together founders, investors, researchers and innovation specialists to consider how those relationships could be developed further.

Organisers said their aim was to strengthen cooperation between Cyprus and Britain and help more research-based technologies with commercial potential reach international markets.