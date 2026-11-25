The Larnaca criminal court has postponed the sentencing until December 9 of a 33-year-old man facing terrorism-related charges in a case involving an alleged Hamas-linked network, authorities said on Wednesday.

The proceedings took place behind closed doors, with the court delaying the announcement of its sentencing decision by two weeks.

The man’s case was heard separately from those of four other defendants to allow the possibility of him becoming a prosecution witness against them.

He is accused of violating legislation relating to terrorism.

The four other defendants face ten charges, including supporting and participating in Hamas and conspiring to use explosives.

They are due to respond to the charges on December 8.

The case first came to light in May, when police arrested two Palestinian men during raids near Pentakomo.

Investigators allege that the suspects were involved in preparations for attacks against Israeli interests in Cyprus.

The investigation subsequently widened, with further arrests, including that of a 41-year-old suspect in Indonesia, who was later extradited to Cyprus.

Police allege he directed the network from abroad. A fifth suspect was also added to the case.

Investigators reportedly believe he helped arrange travel for one of the main suspects to Turkey, where instructions connected to the alleged plot were passed on.

The four defendants are accused of involvement in a Hamas-linked terrorist cell and preparations involving explosives.

All allegations remain subject to the court proceedings.