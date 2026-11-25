My preference would be a close-up of a domestic gas meter or a household energy bill alongside a radiator, rather than an image of Burnham or the Middle East conflict.

British energy bills will soar for millions of households from January after regulator Ofgem increased its domestic price cap by 26% to its highest level in almost four years due to surging wholesale gas prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The rise will be a blow to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has promised to tackle the high cost of living. It will likely feed into inflation, which last month rose to a one-year high, partly on higher fuel costs.

Energy price cap hits four-year high

The new ceiling of £2,166 ($2,835) a year for average use of electricity and gas is £443 higher than the previous cap set for this quarter and is the highest since April 2023. It will affect around 20 million households on variable tariffs.

“Conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy costs higher, and we know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches,” Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s director general for markets, said.

Wholesale energy prices are the largest single factor contributing to the domestic price cap British energy regulator Ofgem sets each quarter using a formula that also reflects suppliers’ network costs and environmental and social levies.

Government offers £100 winter support

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said she was deeply concerned about another rise in energy bills and said the government was seeking to mitigate energy costs by increasing domestic supply of power such as wind and solar.

“To help this winter, we’re stepping in to give families some breathing space, so from January, the majority of households will get £100 towards their energy costs,” she said.

The cap level does not account for the payment households will receive in January but does include the removal of a 5% tax on domestic electricity bills which began in October.

Little relief expected in April

Analysts at Cornwall Insight forecast a price cap of £2,151 for April, just a 1% fall, given expectations that energy prices will remain elevated next year.

“The fall we’re expecting in April is so small that many households will barely notice it, and by then the £100 payment, for those who are eligible, will be a distant memory,” Craig Lowrey, retail markets principal at Cornwall Insight, said.