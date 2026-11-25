Cyprus startup sector valued at €4bn, mapping shows

Cyprus has more than 524 active startups, attracted over €1 billion in private investment since 2020 and has an estimated technology company value of €4 billion, according to a new mapping of the island’s innovation ecosystem by Dionysis Partsinevelos, an associate at venture capital firm 33East and an analyst at G4 Ventures.

The analysis identified 123 deep technology startups, more than 120 investors, 25 support programmes and 78 universities and research institutions operating across the country.

Its figures point to a growing technology sector, although investment remains concentrated in a relatively small number of companies and much of the capital raised by Cyprus-based businesses may not be retained in the local economy.

Partsinevelos said the research was intended to establish a factual picture of the sector before assessing what it needs to develop further.

“This is not an opinion or a policy paper,” he said. “It is a mapping of what exists.”

He added that the objective was to understand “what exists and what needs to happen” for Cyprus to compete internationally as artificial intelligence makes developing technology easier but increases the challenge of standing out.

The 524 startups identified in the research are companies based in Cyprus that sell their own products, are less than 10 years old and have publicly demonstrated that they are active.

The count excludes agencies, software houses, consultancies, resellers and established technology companies founded more than a decade ago.

Partsinevelos cautioned that the figure was dynamic, as new businesses are established and others cease trading.

Nicosia has the largest number, with 185 startups, narrowly ahead of Limassol with 177.

Larnaca has 26 and Paphos 25, while the remaining companies either have no publicly available address in Cyprus or operate from abroad with a team or legal entity on the island.

The figures challenge the perception that Limassol is the country’s main technology centre.

Software and artificial intelligence, gaming, fintech, and health account for 56 per cent of all startups, according to the analysis.

Enterprise software and AI is the largest category, with 105 companies, followed by gaming with 69, fintech and cryptocurrency with 63, and health and life sciences with 57.

However, the sectors attracting the most investment do not necessarily have the largest number of companies.

Fintech and crypto have attracted €277 million in disclosed private funding since 2020, across 37 funded startups, while gaming has received €188 million across 45 companies.

Enterprise software and AI has raised €137m, with 43 startups recording a funding round.

Health and life sciences has attracted €48m across 19 funded companies, while hardware, space and industrial technology has received €19m across 10.

Other sectors include consumer and lifestyle, with 32 startups and €19m in funding; energy and climate, with 28 startups and €37m; and real estate and construction, also with 28 startups, which have raised €31m.

E-commerce and retail accounts for 27 companies and €12m, while media and entertainment has 19 startups and €23m in funding.

Education has 19 companies and €32m, travel and hospitality has 14 with no recorded private funding, and mobility and logistics has 12 companies and €216m.

Agrifood accounts for nine startups and €200,000 in funding, while maritime has seven companies and €300,000.

Across the ecosystem, 221 of the 524 startups have a private funding round on record, with disclosed investment totalling approximately €1.04bn.

Gaming has the highest proportion of companies with recorded funding, with 45 of its 69 startups having raised money.

“Gaming is the most consistent sector in the country,” Partsinevelos said, pointing out that it had recorded 62 funding rounds since 2020 and attracted investment in every year covered by the research.

“Enterprise software has more startups. Fintech has raised more. Gaming is the one that never had an empty year,” he added.

More than €1 billion in private funding

Cyprus-based startups raised €1.04bn across 307 funding rounds between 2020 and 2026, according to the analysis.

The estimated combined enterprise value of the ecosystem is approximately €4bn, equivalent to around 10 per cent of Cyprus’ 2025 gross domestic product.

The typical funding round remains relatively small, with the median amount standing at around €1m in most years.

The data records 103 pre-seed rounds, 127 seed rounds, 22 Series A rounds and seven Series B rounds over the period.

Investment patterns have also shifted considerably.

Fintech and cryptocurrency funding fell from €205m in the first three years of the period to €48m in the last three, while mobility investment dropped from €211m to €5m, largely because of the unusually large contribution of inDrive.

By contrast, enterprise software and AI funding rose from €37m to €100m, while gaming increased from €40m to €99m.

Health and life sciences funding climbed from €6m to €41m, and real estate and construction technology grew from €2.5m to €26m.

Enterprise software and AI accounted for 26 per cent of all funding raised since 2024, making it the largest destination for investment in the most recent period.

Health also recorded a substantial increase in activity, with the number of funding rounds doubling from 10 in the first three years to 20 in the last three.

Partsinevelos said this increase was significant because it suggested more companies were receiving investment rather than funding being concentrated in a single large transaction.

Investment compared with the economy

Between 2020 and 2025, startups with a base in Cyprus raised €913m, equivalent to approximately 0.5 per cent of the country’s combined GDP of €185.5bn over the same period.

The analysis compares this with an International Monetary Fund estimate that venture capital investment in the European Union averaged 0.3 per cent of GDP over the past decade.

On this measure, Cyprus exceeded the European average in five of the six years examined.

However, Partsinevelos warned that the comparison did not mean the island had developed an innovation economy that outperformed the European average.

“This does not mean that Cyprus has a booming innovation economy that outperforms the average European one,” he said.

He explained that the figures include companies headquartered in Cyprus but with most of their employees and operations elsewhere, meaning the economic benefit retained locally could be considerably smaller.

Funding is also heavily concentrated, with 10 startups accounting for €587m, or 57 per cent of the total €1.04bn raised.

The ride-hailing company inDrive alone attracted €190m during 2020 and 2021.

Of the 524 startups, 221 have raised private investment, although only 166 have disclosed the amount.

A further 103 have received public grants from the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) or the European Union, with 24 companies having received both private funding and grants.

The remaining 224 startups have no recorded private funding or public grant.

Partsinevelos said some may have raised money without announcing it, while others may have financed their development themselves.

Investors, grants and research

The research identifies more than 120 investors that have backed, or are positioned to back, Cypriot startups.

Of these, 34 are based on the island, including venture capital and private equity funds, angel investor networks, venture studios, family offices, a crowdfunding platform and corporate investment arms.

The United States accounts for 23 foreign investors, the United Kingdom for 21 and Greece for 10.

Around 80 of the investors are venture capital funds.

The RIF is identified as the largest source of public funding for startups in Cyprus.

It has committed €251m in grants since 2016, of which €54m went to startups, representing 21 per cent of its total grants and 27 per cent since 2020.

Partsinevelos said the calculation was his own, and that the foundation might use a different definition of a startup.

The funding reached 158 young companies through 377 separate grants, with the typical award standing at around €70,000.

Of the 99 startups in the directory that received RIF support, 62 are deep technology companies.

Annual grants to startups ranged from €3.8m in 2023 to €9.8m in 2024.

In 2026, the foundation had committed €6.6m to 11 startups, out of total grants of €12m recorded in the analysis.

European funding provides another source of support.

Cyprus has received €735m through Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe since 2014, comprising €321m from the former and €415m from the latter.

Startups received €18.6m, representing 2.5 per cent of the total, through 57 grants awarded to 30 companies.

The European Innovation Council, which supports startups and breakthrough technologies, has provided €9.8m to Cypriot companies.

Among the recipients were Offshore Monitoring, Carbominer and Lumoscribe.

Four Cypriot startups, EMBIO Diagnostics, SIM4FLOW, Anabiosi-Data and Synoesis Therapeutics, also received funding through the EIC Pre-Accelerator, an EU scheme targeting early-stage deep technology companies.

The wider ecosystem includes 25 startup support programmes, among them the Bank of Cyprus’ IDEA Innovation Centre, Deloitte’s ARIS, the European University Cyprus startup programme, KPMG’s Startup Innovation Lab, the Cyprus Entrepreneurship Competition, Cyprus Seeds and Plug and Play.

Pfizer’s Start4Health programme has also announced that it is accepting applications from Cyprus.

Corporate involvement remains less developed, according to the research, although more than 25 companies are engaged with startups, with 18 having deeper involvement.

The Bank of Cyprus, Deloitte and KPMG support startup programmes, while technology distributor ASBIS invests directly in local startups and is a founding partner of the government and Plug and Play initiative.

In shipping, Schulte Group established Innoport, a corporate venture arm that helps portfolio companies test projects within its ship management subsidiary, with teams in Hamburg, Limassol and Singapore.

Partsinevelos also highlighted the role of experienced employees leaving established companies such as payment services provider payabl. and gaming company Wargaming to establish their own businesses.

Universities and emerging technology

Cyprus has 12 universities, three public and nine private, alongside seven Centres of Excellence and a wider network of 78 universities and research institutions.

The research identifies approximately 1,500 university professors and lecturers, including 431 full professors.

Around one in five works in medicine and health sciences, while engineering accounts for 13 per cent and the combined share of engineering and computing reaches 19 per cent.

Despite this research base and the €735m secured through European research programmes, the creation of companies emerging directly from university laboratories remains limited.

“Companies that start in a lab and leave it are still rare here,” Partsinevelos said.

He identified Cyprus Seeds as a programme specifically designed to help research teams turn their work into businesses.

The mapping also highlights companies developing products in artificial intelligence, energy, health and robotics.

Examples include Paphos-based Fitwise, which uses video to produce real-time three-dimensional analysis of athletes’ movements and has raised more than €4.4m since 2025.

Nicosia-based Bolsterup develops an artificial intelligence tool for construction and raised a €500,000 seed round in April 2025, alongside a €125,000 RIF grant in 2026.

Other examples include QubeHub, which develops an AI sales platform for property developers, and Cleedee, which uses AI to match hotels and restaurants with staff.

In energy, Paphos-headquartered Redox One develops iron-chromium flow batteries for long-duration energy storage and has raised €28m, including €18.5m from its founder, mining group Tharisa, in 2024.

Electryone AI, the first investment made by 33East, uses artificial intelligence to optimise and trade energy storage output, while Pitys develops wildfire simulations and loss models.

Health technology companies include EMBIO Diagnostics, which produces biosensors for medical diagnostics and environmental monitoring, and MEDTL, which uses AI to interpret electrocardiograms and identify heart rhythm disorders.

ProMed BioSciences manufactures medical-grade collagen for regenerative medicine, while BloodGPT translates blood test results into plain-language explanations.

In robotics, Vesoma develops humanoid robots for factories and warehouses from Munich and Limassol, while Autonomics produces autonomous cleaning robots and fleet management software.

Partsinevelos said these companies represented only a small portion of the activity identified by the mapping.

“These are just some examples of exciting technology that is being built in Cyprus,” he said.

He argued that many of the businesses remain largely unknown outside their immediate circles, despite developing products with international applications.

“Most of this work is invisible,” he said, pointing to a robotics team in Paphos and a Limassol collagen producer whose material is already used in a medical device in the United States.

“It needs more visibility,” he added, saying the mapping was intended to make the ecosystem and its companies easier to identify.

Partsinevelos said the figures should provide a starting point for a more informed discussion about the sector’s development.

“I hope that this mapping becomes the beginning of the next chapter for our innovation ecosystem,” he said.