Thirteen people were arrested for serious motoring offences and issued 106 fixed penalty notices were issued during the British Bases Road Safety Week, authorities there said on Wednesday.

The annual November campaign, part of a Europe-wide initiative, featured joint operations with Cyprus police and safety presentations at schools and community groups.

Officers worked with the British Bases Fire and Rescue Service and the Republic’s Ambulance Service to show how serious collisions affect victims, families and emergency responders.

Chief Inspector George Louis, SBA police traffic lead, said education, public engagement and enforcement were central to reducing collisions and improving road safety.

Checks also targeted buses and heavy goods vehicles, alongside the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use, not wearing seatbelts and not wearing helmets.