Lowering the minimum age for professional bus drivers from 24 to 21 could help address Cyprus’ chronic shortage of drivers, general secretary of the transport, petroleum and agriculture federation of Sek (Ompege-Sek), Charalambos Avgoustis, told the Cyprus Mail on Friday.

His comments come ahead of a parliamentary vote scheduled for December 10 on two legislative proposals aimed at addressing staffing shortages in the public transport sector.

“Our position is that we believe lowering the age limit to 21 will help in finding drivers,” Avgoustis said.

He explained that previous efforts to attract prospective drivers had shown that by the time young people reached the age of 24, many had already found employment elsewhere.

While acknowledging concerns over the driving experience of younger candidates, Avgoustis pointed to existing practices both in Cyprus and abroad.

“There are some reservations regarding their young age, but soldiers drive large vehicles. In other countries, the age limit starts at 21, while in some countries drivers can drive minibuses from the age of 19,” he said.

An earlier provision allowing 19-year-olds to drive smaller buses has been removed from the proposals.

A transport expert told the Cyprus Mail said the shortage of professional drivers was a Europe-wide problem which was also concerning the European Commission because of its impact the economy.

While there had been some opposition to lowering the minimum age to 18, the expert said reducing it to 21 in Cyprus could help increase the number of available drivers, particularly among young men entering the labour market after completing their military service.

“Having to wait after completing military service is a deterrent,” the expert said, adding that from a road safety perspective, lowering the age to 21 should not pose a problem given the training candidates would have to undergo before obtaining their professional licence.

The expert also pointed out that young conscripts in Cyprus already drive heavy vehicles during their military service.

The proposed changes come ahead of the mandatory implementation of an EU directive on driving licences which entered into force in November 2025 and establishes 21 as the minimum age for appropriately qualified professional bus drivers. Member states are required to transpose the relevant provisions into national legislation by November 2028 and apply them from November 2029.

The directive also gives member states, under certain conditions, to authorise drivers as young as 18 to operate regular bus services on routes not exceeding 50 kilometres.

According to the International Road Transport Union (IRU) 2026 report, Europe is currently short approximately 502,000 professional road transport drivers.

The organisation has repeatedly called for the removal of age-related barriers to recruitment, arguing that the sector risks losing prospective employees to other professions in the years immediately after they leave school.

Europe stands out as one of the markets with the highest shortage rates globally.

The issue will also be discussed in Brussels on December 1, when European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas will host a meeting with industry stakeholders to examine the qualification and training requirements for professional bus and lorry drivers, including opportunities to simplify existing procedures.

Asked about extending the maximum age for professional drivers to 72, Avgoustis expressed reservations, clarifying that his assessment did not constitute the union’s official position.

“I do not believe it will solve the problem, but provided there are robust safeguards concerning health and medical examinations, it may offer a temporary solution,” he said.

The transport expert also highlighted provisions included in the proposed legislation concerning medical examinations for older drivers.

On recruiting drivers from abroad, Avgoustis said that there are administrative obstacles, particularly difficulties relating to criminal record certificates required for the issuance of professional driving licences.

The transport expert further explained that numerous attempts had been made to recruit foreign drivers, but that bringing workers to Cyprus entailed additional costs which companies were unwilling to absorb.

Asked whether salaries were a deterrent to entering the profession, the expert said remuneration was relatively good, with earnings potentially reaching €3,000 a month when overtime was included.

“It is a difficult job, demanding and tiring,” the expert said.

For Maria, a regular bus user who spoke to the Cyprus Mail while waiting at a bus stop in Nicosia, the service works well for the most part, despite occasional delays.

Asked what she thought of the bus drivers’ working conditions, she said that from what she observed on her daily journeys, “the job is demanding and people underestimate it”.

Beyond legislative changes, Avgoustis said greater efforts should be made to promote the profession among school pupils, so that young people are aware of the employment opportunities available in the sector.

He added that an initiative involving cooperation between the education and transport ministries was already being considered, referring to the plans of a one-year vocational training programme for professional drivers through the post-secondary institutes of vocational education and training, with September 2027 provisionally identified as the starting date.

The shortage of professional drivers has already affected public transport services, with Cyprus Public Transport announcing in March that it would suspend its Pame Express park-and-ride service connecting the GSP stadium with central Nicosia due to insufficient staffing. The service was however subsequently saved, but the difficulties highlighted the wider recruitment problem facing transport operators across the island.