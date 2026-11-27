Cyprus property prices continued to increase during the third quarter of 2026, with apartments recording the strongest annual performance across the main real estate categories, according to the latest RICS Cyprus Property Price Index, prepared in collaboration with KPMG in Cyprus.

The index, published for the third quarter of 2026, showed positive quarterly price movements across most property categories, although performance varied considerably between districts and asset types.

Apartment values increased by 5.54 per cent year-on-year, making them the strongest-performing asset class, followed by houses with growth of 4.20 per cent and offices with 3.97 per cent.

Warehouses recorded a 3.79 per cent increase, while retail remained the weakest-performing category, with market values rising by just 1.27 per cent.

Commenting on the findings, Christophoros Anayiotos, KPMG in Cyprus board member and head of its Real Estate Industry Group, said the market had maintained its positive momentum.

“During the third quarter of 2026, the Cyprus property market continued to demonstrate positive trends, with upward price movements across most districts and asset categories,” Anayiotos said.

“Apartments remain the strongest-performing asset class on a rolling annual basis,” he added.

He said houses had also recorded positive annual growth, followed by offices and warehouses, while retail continued to show the weakest performance.

Looking at quarterly developments, Anayiotos said all property categories had registered positive trends, although individual districts had performed differently.

“Limassol is the best performer in terms of apartments, offices and, remarkably, in retail, where it is the only district recording more than marginal growth in the quarter,” he said.

“Nicosia leads the performance in houses and warehouses,” he added.

Anayiotos said Larnaca, which had outperformed the other districts in almost all property categories during the second quarter, was now showing signs of slowing down.

District-level property price movements

The detailed quarterly figures showed that apartment prices increased across all five districts, led by Limassol, where values rose by 2.64 per cent.

Nicosia followed with growth of 1.60 per cent, while Famagusta recorded an increase of 0.78 per cent, Paphos 0.77 per cent and Larnaca 0.34 per cent.

House prices also increased in every district, with Nicosia recording the strongest quarterly growth at 1.91 per cent.

Limassol followed with 0.81 per cent, Famagusta with 0.80 per cent, Paphos with 0.62 per cent and Larnaca with 0.40 per cent.

The retail sector remained comparatively subdued, with Limassol the strongest performer, recording an increase of 1.67 per cent.

Larnaca registered growth of 0.38 per cent, Paphos edged up by 0.09 per cent and Famagusta remained unchanged, while Nicosia was the only district to record a decline, with retail values falling by 0.58 per cent.

Warehouse values increased across all districts, led by Nicosia with a 2.05 per cent rise.

Famagusta followed with 0.91 per cent, Limassol with 0.53 per cent, Larnaca with 0.36 per cent and Paphos with 0.34 per cent.

Office values also increased in four districts, with Limassol recording the strongest growth at 1.83 per cent.

Paphos followed with 1.01 per cent, Nicosia with 0.82 per cent and Larnaca with 0.33 per cent, while Famagusta remained unchanged.

Holiday properties maintain strong performance

The index also highlighted the continued strength of holiday properties, with both holiday apartments and holiday houses recording price increases, reflecting sustained demand linked to Cyprus’ tourism sector.

In annual terms, holiday apartments outperformed holiday houses, with market values increasing by 4.79 per cent and 3.26 per cent respectively.

Limassol recorded the strongest quarterly price increases in both categories, with holiday apartments rising by 1.86 per cent and holiday houses by 1.51 per cent.

Paphos followed with increases of 1.19 per cent for holiday apartments and 0.91 per cent for holiday houses.

Famagusta recorded respective gains of 0.74 per cent and 0.48 per cent, while Larnaca registered the smallest increases, at 0.35 per cent and 0.32 per cent.

The relatively modest performance in Larnaca followed a particularly strong second quarter.

Rental values increase across all property categories

Rental values increased across every property sector on an annual basis, with holiday apartments recording the strongest growth at 9.26 per cent.

Standard apartments followed with an increase of 7.98 per cent, while holiday houses recorded growth of 7.43 per cent.

House rents increased by 6.02 per cent and office rents by 5.69 per cent.

Warehouses recorded a more modest rise of 2.48 per cent, while retail rents registered the smallest increase at 1.96 per cent.

Property yields remain broadly stable

Average property yields recorded relatively small annual movements in the third quarter of 2026, increasing across all categories except warehouses.

Holiday apartments recorded the largest increase, with yields rising from 5.68 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 to 5.92 per cent in the corresponding period of 2026.

Retail yields edged up from 5.76 per cent to 5.80 per cent, while office yields increased from 5.59 per cent to 5.69 per cent.

Apartment yields rose from 5.42 per cent to 5.54 per cent, while house yields increased from 2.97 per cent to 3.02 per cent.

Holiday house yields also improved, moving from 2.79 per cent to 2.90 per cent.

Warehouses were the only category to record a decline, with yields slipping from 4.19 per cent to 4.14 per cent.

Economic conditions support property market sentiment

Commenting on the wider economic environment, Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist, said Cyprus had maintained solid macroeconomic conditions despite continuing geopolitical challenges.

“The macro picture in Cyprus has remained solid despite the ongoing geopolitical challenges,” Rubinsohn said.

He added that tourist arrivals, which had declined earlier in the year as the war involving Iran began, had subsequently recovered.

“Most survey indicators have shown a broad-based recovery through the summer and into the autumn,” he said.

Rubinsohn said the improvement was also reflected in the RICS Cyprus Commercial Property Monitor, which pointed to stronger sentiment across the real estate sector.

“Significantly, forward-looking metrics from the Monitor are also now turning more positive,” he added.

This, he said, boded well for the likely direction of the RICS Cyprus Property Price Index prepared with KPMG in Cyprus.