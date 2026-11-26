The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has reached a €60,000 settlement with corporate services provider Stratus Associates Limited over possible breaches of anti-money laundering rules identified in a review covering the period from 2021 to 2025.

According to an announcement on Thursday, the company has paid the full amount, following preliminary findings that raised reasonable suspicions of potential violations of Cyprus’ Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law and the relevant directive issued by CySEC.

The settlement concerns the company’s compliance with requirements governing the policies, controls and procedures that businesses must apply to address the risks of money laundering.

More specifically, the regulator examined whether Stratus Associates had complied with articles 58(a) and 58(c) of the law, as well as paragraphs 5(d) and 9(1)(d) of its directive, during the five-year period under review.

CySEC said its preliminary findings provided reasonable grounds to suspect that acts or omissions by the company may have breached the relevant legislation.

The regulator stressed that the settlement was reached on the basis of possible violations, rather than presenting the preliminary findings as a definitive judicial ruling.

CySEC has the authority to reach settlements under article 37(4) of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Law of 2009, where there are reasonable grounds to believe that a violation, or possible violation, of legislation under its supervision has occurred.

The provision allows the regulator to settle matters involving acts or omissions that may have contravened the rules it oversees.

The €60,000 payment will be transferred to the Treasury of the Republic of Cyprus, as settlement amounts are treated as state revenue and do not constitute income for CySEC.