Restaurant review: Deloubak Bar n’ Bites, Paphos

It is that time of year when we hear the Christmas word more and more, and after visiting the two malls in Paphos, I decided to start shopping in the Old Town. With its charming blend of history and culture, it is the perfect place to buy presents for your loved ones. Beautifully restored streets, with some current renovations still ongoing, traditional architecture, and festive decorations already up create a welcoming atmosphere that captures the spirit of the season.

After a successful morning of shopping, it was lunchtime, and we wondered where to go. On a Monday in Paphos Old Town, quite a few places are closed, so we were slightly restricted but, in the end decided on Deloubak Bar n’ Bites. I have visited for a drink on a night out, but I never realised they’re also well known for their food.

The bar offers a warm and inviting atmosphere that strikes the perfect balance between comfort and modern elegance with a friendly and attentive staff. With a comfortable interior and outdoor tables with stools, it offers a relaxed setting. We didn’t get off to the best start, as they only have the menu available via the dreaded QR code, but the guy behind the bar said they only do seven dishes, all perfectly cooked. Above the bar there is a sign with signature dishes – ribs, beef burgers and salads, but if you go into the menu, they actually offer a lot more than seven.

For coffee lovers, you have struck gold at Deloubak, and it is the ideal place to enjoy a seasonal selection of coffees. They have thoughtfully curated a superb list which perfectly captures the essence of Christmas indulgence. They offer a variety of flavours inspired by holiday treats, with unique combinations you’d never think of, such as Xmas Macaroons Caffe Latte and Xmas Toffee Nut Mocha.

Brunch at Deloubak offers a menu that demonstrates both variety and careful attention to detail. The selection features everything from wholesome breakfast classics and freshly prepared egg dishes to contemporary brunch favourites. Think comfort dishes with innovative twists, plus more unusual options like smoked trout. Everything is reasonably priced, with avocado toast or a bacon melt toastie at €6.50.

We were there at lunchtime so we decided on their Deluxe Club Sandwich and the Short Pork Ribs. You’d think you can’t go wrong with a Club Sandwich, but it is a dish I’ve regretted ordering at other establishments. Thankfully, the Deloubak version was a masterclass in club perfection, in both balance and texture. Stacked high with chicken, bacon, fried egg, Edam cheese, grilled halloumi, tomato and lettuce, combined with their own special mayo, it delivered a rich, flavourful version. What sets a great club sandwich apart is its freshness and attention to detail. This one had real harmony between each layer, and with potato wedges on the side, it was quickly demolished.

However, the standout dish for us was the pork ribs, showcasing both exceptional technique and a thoughtful combination of local flavours. The ribs were a generous portion, with the rack extending across the whole large plate with coleslaw and potato wedges on the side. They were beautifully slow-cooked to perfection, and the meat fell effortlessly off the bone.

The addition of carob added a subtle sweetness that complemented the meat’s natural richness without overpowering it. Meanwhile, the Commandaria reduction provided a sophisticated balance of sweet and savoury notes, adding distinctive complexity to the dish. With the rich flavours, this dish demonstrated a harmonious blend of Cypriot ingredients and was definitely the highlight of our dining experience. It was also a good reminder of how brilliantly and effectively you can use Commandaria at home with pork.

Paphos Old Town certainly offers an enjoyable and memorable alternative to conventional Christmas shopping destinations. Together with a stop off at Deloubak, it is a winning combination, and we will certainly return to try their brunch.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Brunch and Casual Dining

PRICES Brunch items from €6.50, Mains from €13.90.

WHERE Deloubak, Ippokratous 28, Old Town Paphos

WHEN Winter Opening Hours 8am – 10 pm. Brunch served until 1pm

CONTACT 26 101828