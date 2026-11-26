Akamas municipality is working to remove the carcass of a cow found floating in the sea off Coral Bay, with efforts hampered by its location in a difficult-to-access area, police said on Thursday.

According to a member of the public, the animal had been in the sea since Tuesday afternoon.

The municipality was notified on Wednesday and dispatched staff to the area to arrange its removal.

Officials are attempting to bring the carcass ashore using a boat, after which it will be buried in accordance with the required procedures.

The veterinary services told the Cyprus News Agency that the collection of dead animals falls under the responsibility of local authorities.

The municipality said its staff were taking all necessary steps to remove the carcass and prevent potential problems for swimmers and visitors.

The discovery has caused concern among residents and visitors, with Coral Bay being a popular destination for swimming, water sports and coastal walks.