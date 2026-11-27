Accepting the commendation on behalf of more than 1,500 colleagues, brothers George M. Leptos and Pantelis M. Leptos reflected on how they learned to lead together and how they hope to prepare those who follow.

When a family moves into a new home, a guest arrives at a hotel, a patient comes in for care or a student walks into their first university lecture, their experience depends on the people they meet. Across the Leptos Group, more than 1,500 colleagues play a part in moments like these. On 25 November 2026, it was their work that brought Group Co-Presidents George M. Leptos and Pantelis M. Leptos to the stage at the Hilton Nicosia.

IMH and PwC Cyprus presented the Group with a commendation for its long-standing contribution to the Cypriot economy and employment. The presentation took place at the inaugural The People Economy Honors, held as part of the 25th Leadership & HR Management Conference. The honours were established to recognise the country’s largest employers, among them the Leptos Group, whose activities span real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare and other services.

For the Co-Presidents, the panel discussion that followed touched on a question with particular meaning for their family. Having grown up together and learned to share responsibility, how do they now help others take it on?

Speaking on the panel “Developing the Next Generation of Leaders: How Great Organisations Build Leaders Before They Need Them”, George M. Leptos stated that leadership begins with choosing the right people. In his experience, the hardest part is preparing the next generation. That work, he explained, calls for a clear plan that begins well before a handover is due.

Pantelis M. Leptos recalled how his own understanding of leadership had changed over the years. “I toyed with the idea of leadership from a very young age, but I soon understood that aspiring to lead is one thing, and leading well is another.” Today, he sees helping others become leaders as part of his own role. He favours a gradual handover that gives people time to grow into the responsibilities they will one day carry.

The commendation follows recognition in September for Leptos Estates, the Group’s real estate business, which earned Great Place to Work® certification. That recognition came from colleagues themselves, who shared their experience of working at Leptos Estates through the Trust Index™ survey.

Reflecting on what the two recognitions meant to them, George M. Leptos and Pantelis M. Leptos said in a joint statement:

“Behind both recognitions are the people who work with us every day. Every home we build, every guest we welcome, every student and patient we serve depends on them. Our responsibility is to give them steady work and room to grow.”

About the Leptos Group:

Over its 65+ years of dynamic business activity and with offices and partners in more than 75 countries, the Leptos Group has established a leading position through its diversified operations in Real Estate Development – Leptos Estates, Hospitality – Leptos Calypso, Education – Neapolis University Pafos, Healthcare – Iasis Private Hospital and Services – Property Management, Sports, Conferences, Travel, Insurance and more – across the Eastern Mediterranean, with headquarters in Cyprus and Greece.

www.leptosestates.com

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