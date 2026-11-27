EUSEW opens calls for conference sessions and awards

The European Commission will hold the 21st European Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) from June 23-25, 2027, bringing together policymakers, businesses, researchers and civil society representatives in Brussels and online to discuss Europe’s clean energy transition.

The conference will take place under the theme ‘Powering a resilient future for Europe’, with discussions focusing on how renewable energy, energy efficiency and innovation can strengthen the bloc’s energy security, competitiveness and resilience.

The event will examine ways to reduce Europe’s dependence on costly and polluting fossil fuel imports, while addressing current and future challenges facing the energy sector.

Its programme will include keynote speeches, policy debates, workshops and networking opportunities through the accompanying Energy Fair.

The EUSEW Policy Conference is expected to feature more than 50 sessions, organised by members of the clean energy community, providing a platform for policymakers, industry representatives, researchers and civil society to exchange ideas and discuss solutions for Europe’s energy future.

The programme will also include the EUSEW Awards ceremony, recognising individuals, projects and initiatives contributing to the continent’s clean energy transition.

Calls for proposals to organise conference sessions and applications for the awards have now opened.

Representatives from industry, civil society and academia are invited to submit proposals for breakout sessions, with organisers able to choose between three formats, namely policy sessions, solution sessions and workshops.

The deadline for submitting proposals is January 21, 2027.

The awards will recognise contributions in three categories, Local Energy Action, Women in Energy and SMEs Driving Energy Efficiency.

Applications and nominations will remain open until January 28, 2027, giving individuals and organisations an opportunity to highlight work making a tangible contribution to renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Those interested in participating can also attend an online EUSEW 2027 information session on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 11am to 12.30pm Central European Time.

European Commission representatives will outline the conference theme, key dates and participation opportunities, including the process for proposing and hosting a breakout session and applying for or nominating candidates for the awards.

The information session will also explain application requirements and selection criteria, with participants given the opportunity to ask questions.

A timeline and recording of the session will subsequently be published on the EUSEW information page.

Further opportunities to take part in the 2027 event will open in January and February, including applying to exhibit at the Energy Fair, joining the Young Energy Ambassadors programme and organising a local Sustainable Energy Day.

These initiatives are intended to broaden participation and allow people and organisations across Europe to contribute to discussions on the continent’s clean energy future.