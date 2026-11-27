Wizz Air has surpassed 10,000 employees across more than 100 nationalities, with its international workforce spread across 50 countries, including Cyprus, as the low-cost airline continues to expand its operations.

The milestone makes the airline one of the most multinational workforces in European aviation, with staff working across flight decks, cabins, airports, operations control centres, training facilities and offices.

The company is marking the achievement under the banner “10,000 Strong. One WIZZ.”, celebrating the contribution of employees across different countries, cultures and departments.

Although passengers typically interact with only a small number of staff during their journeys, the airline said each flight relies on a much wider network of employees working behind the scenes.

These include teams responsible for network planning, crew scheduling, flight operations, customer support, digital development and the onboard experience, all contributing to the airline’s daily operations and its efforts to connect people and destinations.

“Reaching 10,000 employees is about far more than the size of our company. It is about 10,000 talented individuals, representing more than 100 nationalities, bringing different experiences, perspectives and skills to Wizz Air every day,” said Marion Geoffroy, People Officer at Wizz Air.

“We may come from many different countries and perform very different roles, but we are united by one ambition, to deliver safely, reliably and with excellence for our customers and for one another,” she added.

Geoffroy said the airline’s international workforce was a strength that helped it understand the communities it serves and approach challenges from different perspectives.

“Our diversity is not simply a statistic. It is one of our greatest strengths. It helps us understand the communities we serve, approach challenges from different perspectives and continue to develop as an airline,” she said.

She added that the milestone belonged to all employees, whose dedication, energy and teamwork had helped build the company.

“This milestone belongs to every Wizz Air colleague, because it is their dedication, energy and teamwork that have built the company we are today. We are 10,000 strong, but we are one WIZZ,” Geoffroy said.

Wizz Air will mark the achievement through internal celebrations and activities across its network, bringing together employees from different bases, countries and areas of the business.