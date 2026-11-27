Friday will be mostly clear with intermittent high cloud, as weak high pressure temporarily affects the island, while a low-pressure system is expected to move in from Saturday evening.

Temperatures will reach 24C inland and along the southern and northern coasts, 22C on the remaining coasts and 16C in the higher mountains.

Winds will be mainly northeasterly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, temporarily reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort along exposed coastal areas. The sea will be up to slightly rough and up to rough in the east.

Tonight, increased high cloud is expected, with winds blowing mainly from the north to northeast, light and temporarily moderate along the coast at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be up to slightly rough.

Temperatures will drop to 10C inland, 12C along the coast and 7C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday, increased high cloud will be observed, with skies becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon.

Localised rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Sunday and Monday, with hail also possible during thunderstorms.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly on Saturday but will gradually drop by Monday, returning to seasonal averages.