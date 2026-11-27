A 42-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday after a large quantity of cannabis, with a total gross weight of 38.4kg, was discovered in her luggage at Larnaca airport.

Police said on Friday that the seizure was made as part of ongoing cooperation between the drug squad (Ykan) and the customs department to identify individuals attempting to import drugs into the Republic.

Acting on information assessed by the drug squad, a customs officer stopped the woman for inspection at around 6pm on Thursday, following her arrival in Cyprus from abroad.

During a search of her two suitcases, officers discovered four plastic packages believed to contain cannabis, with a total gross weight of approximately 38.4kg.

The woman was arrested on the spot and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

The Larnaca drug squad is continuing its investigations.