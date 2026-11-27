Fruit accounted for 21 per cent of the value of crop production in Cyprus in 2024, according to Eurostat figures comparing agricultural output across European Union regions.

Cyprus is classified as a single region at the level used in the analysis, meaning the figures cover the entire country rather than individual districts.

The share was considerably below the levels recorded in several other EU regions, where fruit represented more than half of the total value of crop output.

The highest proportions were recorded in Provincia Autonoma di Bolzano/Bozen in Italy, where fruit accounted for 80.8 per cent of crop output, followed by the French island of Martinique at 78.7 per cent and Portugal’s Algarve region at 77.6 per cent.

The group of nine regions where fruit represented more than half of crop output also included three in Greece, namely Dytiki Makedonia, Kentriki Makedonia and Ipeiros, two in Spain, Canarias and Comunitat Valenciana, and Limburg in Belgium.

Across the EU, fruit production was valued at €39.9 billion in 2024, representing 7.5 per cent of the bloc’s total agricultural output.

Six EU regions recorded fruit output worth more than €1bn each. Spain’s Andalucía had the highest value, at €5.1bn, followed by Greece’s Kentriki Makedonia at €2.1bn and Spain’s Comunitat Valenciana at €1.6bn.

Italy’s Sicilia recorded €1.4bn, while France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and Portugal’s Alentejo recorded €1.2bn and €1.1bn respectively.

The wider agricultural sector generated €533bn in output across the EU in 2024, with crops accounting for €269bn, or 50.5 per cent of the total.

Animal output was valued at €218.3bn, representing 41 per cent, while agricultural services and inseparable secondary activities accounted for the remainder.

At regional level, four areas recorded total agricultural output exceeding €9bn.

Spain’s Andalucía topped the ranking with €16.7bn, followed by Bretagne in France at €10.7bn. Germany’s Weser-Ems and Italy’s Lombardia each recorded €9.6bn.