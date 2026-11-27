Cyprus promoted its products and business opportunities to Chinese companies and investors at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2026, held in Shanghai on November 5-10, as part of efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, working with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Beijing, took part with an informational pavilion at the event, which was hosted at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The expo is one of China’s largest international trade exhibitions and is organised by the Chinese government to encourage international commerce and strengthen cooperation between Chinese and foreign businesses.

This year’s event covered 440,000 square metres of exhibition space, brought together more than 4,100 exhibitors and attracted over 470,000 visitors, according to a ministry announcement.

The Cypriot pavilion attracted considerable interest throughout the exhibition, with increased visitor numbers recorded during the event.

Government delegations from various Chinese provinces and cities, representatives of trade and investment organisations, businesspeople and importers visited the stand to learn about Cyprus’ business environment, potential partnerships and opportunities to develop commercial and investment relations.

The pavilion also hosted tastings of Cypriot products, including wine, Commandaria, halloumi and fruit juices.

These activities drew large numbers of visitors and helped increase traffic to the stand, while giving attendees the opportunity to experience the quality and distinctive characteristics of local products.

The ministry said the tastings helped promote Cypriot production and establish new business contacts.

The Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) was also represented at the pavilion, with a delegation led by its president, George Malekkos.

The delegation held a series of meetings with representatives of Chinese companies and organisations, including Alibaba, Huawei and Temu, as well as other businesses operating in technology and innovation.

The discussions explored potential cooperation and business networking opportunities between companies in Cyprus and China.

Cyprus’ participation in CIIE 2026 forms part of the ministry’s wider efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations, encourage Cypriot businesses to expand into international markets and increase the visibility of local products and services abroad.

The initiative also seeks to promote the international reach of Cypriot companies and create opportunities for new commercial partnerships in one of the world’s largest markets.