A 42-year-old woman was remanded in custody on Friday after 38.4kg of cannabis was discovered in her luggage at Larnaca airport on Thursday evening.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing operation involving the drug squad (Ykan) and the customs department to identify individuals attempting to import drugs into the Republic.

Acting on information assessed by the drug squad, a customs officer stopped the woman for inspection at around 6pm on Thursday, following her arrival in Cyprus from abroad.

During a search of her two suitcases, officers discovered four plastic packages believed to contain cannabis, with a total gross weight of approximately 38.4kg.

The woman was arrested on the spot.

The Larnaca drug squad is continuing its investigations.