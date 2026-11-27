In a first for one of Europe’s most acclaimed brokers, Just2Trade has announced that clients can enjoy 0% commission on all trades this Black Friday.

For one day only, existing clients can use MetaTrader 5 to trade any of the platform’s 10,000s of instruments spanning stocks, futures, forex, and bonds as much as they like without incurring any commission fees.

The event will run throughout Friday 27 November and will provide traders with the opportunity to use the zero-fee structure in any way they like, whether it’s to carry out high-frequency trading, try their hand at new strategies, or move into different equities entirely with less risk.

Given that Cyprus has evolved into Europe’s leading hub of retail and institutional investors, the event promises to deliver unprecedented levels of accessibility to markets worldwide.

More with less

Ranked first in Europe for internationally mobile investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals, Cyprus is the perfect place to do more with 0% commission on trades.

As the most digitally engaged nation on the continent, traders are well-positioned to use the cutting-edge suite of features throughout Just2Trade’s platform to do more with less when it comes to the costs associated with trading.

The freedom to work with 0% commission for one day means that traders can enjoy 24 hours without higher costs being imposed on opening and closing positions, which shrink net gains, widen losses, and compound faster when trading frequently or in smaller sizes.

Because commissions are often charged when opening and closing a trade, round-trip costs can really eat into otherwise successful trades, creating more stress for traders.

When it comes to high-frequency trading, these fees can create a significant annual drag on returns, particularly when using a strategy that targets small price moves.

How to use 0%

Zero-fee trading will already be music to the ears of Cypriots who habitually trade more regularly, whether it’s in equities, futures, or forex. But the beauty of Just2Trade’s 0% commission event this Black Friday is that it opens the door for many different trading strategies to succeed.

The platform is the perfect canvas for trades, offering more than 30,000 instruments spanning over 20 equities markets, as well as forex spreads from 0.0 pips and low margin requirements.

Just2Trade also excels when it comes to futures, with more than 5,000 instruments available across critical global markets and direct access.

The event also opens the door to trading bonds with leverage of up to 1:3 and access to Eurobonds for a wider range of options.

But the J2T Black Friday event really excels in opening the door for professional traders to explore brand new strategies while making the most of a broad repertoire of different issuers for bonds from government and corporate sources, and far deeper levels of trading access across the board.

How to access 0% trading

The event comes with no additional hurdles or strings attached. All existing clients of the platform will be able to trade with 0% commission fees from midnight on Friday 27 November all the way through until the clocks tick into Saturday.

To get signed up for an account, the process is simple and only requires passing the relevant verification checks before becoming ready for action.

Fee-free trading is available for all commissions on trades using MetaTrader 5, so it’s important to note that Just2Trade is not only authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), but the broker was also recognised by WorldFinance.com as the best mobile trading platform in 2024 and the best MT5 broker in 2025.

The platform’s Black Friday event isn’t the only way that J2T provides value for clients. It also helps to support far stronger trading efficiency through an embedded ultra-modern 100G network that spans Europe, America, and Asia, which supports rapid order execution speeds.

Just2Trade is also renowned for its low commissions, instant execution and maximum liquidity, which empowers more traders to shape their strategies on their own terms, opening the door to far greater value and stronger profit margins on successful trading on MT5 rather than any of the other embedded platforms that J2T provides clients.

The joy of zero

Starting at midnight on Friday 27 November 2026, Just2Trade will allow clients to make their trades with 0% commission, opening a 24 hour window fee-free high-frequency trading, the opportunity to try trading throughout new instruments, and rejigging portfolios as part of a wider strategy shift.

The beauty of the Black Friday event is that it offers a day of ultra-low-cost trading that traders can use as they wish.

For any Cypriots who are familiar with using MetaTrader 5, 27 November 2026 will certainly be worth marking in calendars.

Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Trading stocks, futures, options, forex, and bonds also carries risk: the value of investments can fall as well as rise, and leverage and margin trading can magnify losses as well as gains. This is a marketing communication and does not constitute investment advice. The 0% commission offer applies to trades placed through MetaTrader 5 on 27 November 2026 only. Terms apply.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).