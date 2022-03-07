March 7, 2022

Coronavirus: 1 death, 1,584 new cases (updated)

By Antigoni Pitta0461
covid results 12 960x640

The health ministry announced one death and 1,584 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

The new death was of a 67-year-old man, bringing the total death toll to 878.

There are 129 people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals, 27 of whom are in serious condition. Of the 27 patients, 11 are intubated, and 16 in a High Dependency Unit.

Of all patients, 55.82 per cent are not vaccinated against Covid.

Twenty-one post-Covid patients who are no longer infectious are still intubated in the ICU.

A total of 46,066 PCR and rapid antigen tests were carried out on Monday, giving a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent.

Of the 46,066 tests, 43,310 were rapid tests, with 1,482 cases found. The remaining 2,756 tests were PCR with 102 positives.

Most cases were detected through private initiative, with 925 detected from 28,105 rapid tests, and 59 from 859 PCR tests.

Another 557 cases were recorded after 15,205 rapid tests carried out through the health ministry’s testing programmes.

Meanwhile, 70 people tested positive after 834 rapid tests carried out for contact tracing purposes.

The total number of cases detected so far is 334,822.

 

 

