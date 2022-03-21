March 21, 2022

Coronavirus: 5,286 new infections, one death

By Gina Agapiou021
A 63-year-old man died from coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Monday as another 5,286 new infections were detected from 114,066 tests, a positivity rate of 4.63 per cent.

The new death was recorded on Sunday, raising the total of coronavirus fatalities to 915, the ministry said in its daily briefing.

There were 149 patients in state hospitals, of whom 31 were in serious condition.

Some 54.37 per cent of hospitalised patients were unvaccinated.

 

